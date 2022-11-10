Hollyoaks' Imran Maalik makes big decision in eating disorder story

Lime Pictures

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Imran Maalik is set to make a big decision amid his eating disorder storyline on Hollyoaks.

Viewers will know that Imran has been suffering from an eating disorder for a number of months now, last month suffering a collapse while cooking for a food critic and leaving mother Misbah concerned amid his mental health struggles.

In new scenes set to air next week, Imran offers to clean up a red wine stain at the Cunningham's as he tries to prove that he has a positive mental state. However, Tom notices his fitness watch recording a workout.

Yazz, meanwhile, thinks up a harsh plan to keep tabs on Imran after a secret meeting with Misbah, and as the family worry about his health, Yazz tells member of the household to watch his every move.

This leads Prince and Olivia to follow him to the pub, though Juliet is unconvinced after they snap a photograph of him eating a burger.

However, Juliet discovers he threw out the burger he appeared to eat the day before, and confronts him at the gym, making him agree to be her food buddy. Things later get awkward back at home as Yazz has an insistent approach to his recovery.

Imran spends the night away from home and comes back revealing a big decision – he plans to move out.

However, Juliet says that everyone will get off his back if he proves them all wrong, so he agrees to see Dr Lewis. There, he manages to convince the doctor he is fine, though panics when he is told to get on the scales.

Meanwhile, Misbah asks Tony to let Imran go from The Dog, which leaves him unemployed, and Imran lets his anger out at the gym on a punching bag.

Beat (www.beateatingdisorders.org.uk) is a charity which raises awareness and understanding of eating disorders, and supports those affected by them. Beat now has a one-to-one secure messaging service. Its phone helpline for those aged 18 and over is 0808 801 0677, and there's also a dedicated Youthline for those under 18 – 0808 801 0711.

