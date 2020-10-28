Hollyoaks hints at New Year wedding for Tom and Yazz

From Digital Spy

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks has offered a hint about its upcoming New Year's Eve wedding.

Flashforward scenes that originally aired last holiday season revealed that two characters will be tying the knot to ring in 2021, but the details have been shrouded in mystery all year long.

The most likely candidates have seemed to be Tom Cunningham and Yasmine Maalik following their recent engagement in the soap's 25th birthday special, with Wednesday's (October 28) first-look episode backing up the theory.

Tom (Ellis Hollins) said that he would be tying the knot with Yazz in December, after being surprised by best man Romeo (Owen Warner) with a very early stag do.

"I'm not getting married for another two months. Isn't it a bit early for a stag?" a confused Tom asked.

Romeo was too busy DJing to pay much mind to the details, telling him: "Alright we can call it an 'engagement do' then."

There was another significant problem with the stag bash, since nobody had bothered to turn up aside from Romeo! Let's hope the actual stag do has more friends in attendance.

Hollyoaks has still yet to officially confirm who will be exchanging vows on New Year's Eve, but flashforward scenes did show Tom and Romeo outside the church on the night of the wedding.

Ashley Taylor Dawson (aka Darren) recently admitted to Digital Spy that the Hollyoaks writers had to adjust their original New Year's Eve plans because of the filming gap caused by COVID-19.

"It all feels like so long since we got told about what we were doing," he told us. "With everything that's happened since, they are now having to deal with all the storylines and how to get past the time with everything we've done already.

"That is what they are tackling at the moment. I have my assumptions on the body bag but we haven't been told and I think it's more fun for everyone that way. That's the thing about that bag, it can be anyone you want. Luckily I am in the flashforward episode. I joked to the producer, 'You've messed up there as now you can't kill me!'"

