Hollyoaks' Glynis Barber on the eye-catching prop that was almost destroyed

Hollyoaks star Glynis Barber has revealed how an eye-catching new prop was almost destroyed.

In recent episodes, Barber's character Norma Crow added her own design touch to her son Warren Fox's flat in the form of an enormous oil painting portrait of the Fox-Crow family.

Speaking of the painting, Barber said that production had considered destroying the work of art which is based off of a photograph of the actors.

"It's great isn't it?" Barber told Inside Soap. "We posed for a photograph then they did a painting from that. It's so Norma and sums up her ego and sense of status, it's there to show the world who you are.

"It makes her look important, which is a big thing in Norma's world. There was talk of it being destroyed, but I was very happy when they decided not to. I think it should feature a lot more."

In Friday's (March 17) first-look episode, Norma was involved in a car crash after attempting to kidnap Warren's children , and her grandchildren, Sophie and Sebastian from their mum Sienna.

Passing it off as a trip to a safari park, Norma planned on kidnapping the twins and taking them to Honduras for a fresh start away from the village.

When Sophie realised she had left her beloved toy behind, Warren turned the car around. Upon realising they were back in the village Norma grabbed the wheel and caused the car to crash .

When asked if Norma will survive the crash, Barber said that the outcome is up to her son who will decide if he wants to save her after her latest evil scheme .

"Warren has to decide whether to save her or walk away. Even if she makes it, this could harm his relationship with his mother. I think it would make things very difficult."

