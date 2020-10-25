Hollyoaks and Footballers' Wives star Susie Amy gives birth to baby girl

From Digital Spy

Congratulations are in order for Hollyoaks and Footballers' Wives star Susie Amy, who has given birth to a baby girl.

The actress announced that she was expecting her second child with boyfriend Raphael Bar in July this year, having previously welcomed their first daughter Noa.

On Sunday (October 25), Susie posted to Instagram to reveal she had given birth to new daughter Rosie Iris Grace Bar on October 19.

She also revealed the baby was born at 9.22pm, weighing 8lb 9oz.

"Feeling so lucky to welcome our second little girl," she wrote.

"Born 19/10/20 at 9.22pm weighing 8 pounds 9 oz. Our little flower Rosie Iris Grace Bar."

Susie shared two pictures of her and her newborn, with Rosie clasping her fingers in the second picture.

Speaking previously about the pregnancy, Susie joked about giving birth during the coronavirus pandemic.

"If there was ever a year to hide at home, eat croissants and gain 32 pounds (so far) it's 2020," she wrote.

Susie played Chardonnay Lane-Pascoe on ITV drama Footballers' Wives, who was the wife of Gary Lucy's character Kyle Pascoe.

She joined Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks in 2017 as Scarlett, the secret wife of Luke Morgan, who is also played by Lucy.



Hollyoaks airs weekdays on Channel 4 and E4.

