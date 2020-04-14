Hollyoaks Favourites to repeat two tragic death storylines next week

From Digital Spy

Hollyoaks is continuing to air classic episodes next week, and the slightly morbid theme has been revealed: death storylines.

Across the three repeats airing on E4 next week, viewers will get to relive (or see for the first time) both Carmel McQueen and Harry Thompson biting the bucket.

Here are details of next week's Hollyoaks Favourites, as the classic episode repeats are being called:

Wednesday, April 22 – The McQueen party train heads for disaster

Everyone is in a festive mood after Porsche and Lockie's wedding, with everyone boarding a party train to continue the celebrations. Unfortunately, Sonny Valentine has snuck aboard and is out for revenge.

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

That's the least of everyone's worries, however, as an incident with Maxine and Sienna leads to their car ending up on the tracks with the train approaching... (first aired in 2014).

Thursday, April 23 - Tragedy strikes the McQueen family

The party train collides with the car, leaving everyone struggling to escape. Sonny takes this as the opportunity to make his move, and it's Carmel who pays the ultimate price.

Meanwhile, Maxine goes into labour, just as Patrick makes an appearance... (first aired in 2014).

Friday, April 24 – Breda murders Harry

Harry gets Mercedes to confess her involvement in Grace's hit and run. She threatens to kill him if he doesn't keep his mouth shut, but he doesn't need to know: he recorded her confession on his phone.



But then Breda, in her relentless crusade against 'bad dads', ends up killing him anyway because he walked out on Sadie and Isaac (first aired in 2019).

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Hollyoaks is still airing new episodes, but while production has been halted due to the lockdown, the newest instalments are being spread out over Mondays and Tuesdays every week, as to not run out of fresh material.

But if they do run out, we'd be happy with them just repeating the entirety of John Paul and Craig's affair, just saying.

You can find out which classic Hollyoaks episodes are airing this week right here.

Hollyoaks currently airs new episodes on Mondays and Tuesdays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first look screenings at 7pm on E4. Hollyoaks Favourites airs on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 7pm on E4.

