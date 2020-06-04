Hollyoaks fans can now record their own cliffhanger endings using Snapchat

From Digital Spy

Hollyoaks fans, rejoice – you can now finally create your very own shocking cliffhanger endings for your favourite soap and all you need is your phone.

It's all thanks to Channel 4 and Snap Inc. who have announced a partnership to bring more short form Channel 4 content to Snapchat's Discover platform over the next year.

Hollyoaks is now joining other Channel 4 shows such as Celebs Go Dating and Don't Tell the Bride on the platform, with short made-for-mobile episodes going live immediately after the main show has aired on E4, All 4 and Channel 4.



Photo credit: Snapchat

To celebrate the launch there is also now a bespoke augmented reality (AR) lens which enables Snapchatters to create their own shocking finales, complete with the Hollyoaks theme tune and end credits – as demonstrated above by cast member Ross Adams, who plays Scott Drinkwell.

So if you've ever wished you could take the drama of your Snapchat messages up a notch, this is everything you've been looking for.

Photo credit: Snap, Inc

To use the Hollyoaks Lens you just need to open Snapchat, point the camera at the Snapcode above, then press and hold on the Snapcode on your phone or tablet screen to unlock the Lens.

Once unlocked, move your eyebrows to flick between scenes and film your very own Hollyoaks cliffhanger – and don't forget to turn your sound on.

Alex Mahon, Channel 4's chief executive, said: "We are hugely excited to bring more Channel 4 to Snapchat. We have a unique brand and taste and reach into the youth-dominated audience of Snap so the fit is clear."

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

She added: "We are continually evolving and adapting to reach our audience wherever they are and this is the latest iteration. I am particularly thrilled that Hollyoaks will offer Snapchatters a unique introduction to the joys of the great British Soap."

Hollyoaks is known for getting the fans involved and star Kieron Richardson, who plays Ste Hay, recently told Digital Spy that fans can be thanked for getting more classic episodes to feature on Hollyoaks Favourites.

"If anything has been evident from the success of Hollyoaks, it's that they listen to the audience," he said.

"It's the fans' show, at the end of the day, and it's important that we do listen and give them what they want."

Hollyoaks airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first-look episodes airing on E4 at 7pm. Wednesdays through Fridays on E4 will feature classic episodes called Hollyoaks Favourites to compensate for the soap suspending filming.



