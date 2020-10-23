Hollyoaks fans notice how long the theme song used to be in first episode

From Digital Spy

Hollyoaks Favourites gave viewers an earful on Friday (October 23) with a look back at where it all began.

The soap capped off its 25th birthday week with a flashback to the very first episode on the same date as it originally aired in 1995 – with some familiar faces reminding fans that some things never change.

The first-ever Hollyoaks episode was largely centred on Kurt Benson (Jeremy Edwards) pursuing his teenage crush Natasha Andersen (Shebah Ronay), with help from best pals Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and Jambo Bolton (Will Mellor).

Kurt came to Natasha's rescue when her party got completely out of hand, but was told not to "even think about it" when he went for a goodnight kiss as a reward for his chivalry.

"Not one of my better dates," he joked as the episode closed.

It wasn't only the nostalgic look back at Kurt and Tony that had viewers entertained — they were also surprised to hear how long the theme tune used to run back in 1995.

The iconic melody went past the credits through an extended scene of Kurt riding on his motorbike through the village.

"Wowww the old theme tune used to be longgggg," one viewer wrote, with another adding: "#Hollyoaks old theme song. Getting to hear the full thing in the first ever episode. Beautiful piece of music."





"#Hollyoaks #Hollyoaks25 these opening credits though!!!" another wrote.





Not everyone was a fan, with one fan complaining: "Watching the first ever episode of #hollyoaks on E4 and my god did they overdo the theme tune throughout the episode."

Viewers were at least mostly thrilled to have a look back at Kurt's early dating exploits. Kurt's love life could be looking brighter 25 years later now that he's back in Hollyoaks, as he hits it off with Tony's sister Verity in upcoming scenes.



Hollyoaks currently airs new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first look screenings at 7pm on E4. Classic episodes, titled Hollyoaks Favourites, air on Fridays at 7pm on E4.

