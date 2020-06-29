Hollyoaks drugs dealer Jordan recruits Charlie Dean in harrowing twist

From Digital Spy

Hollyoaks spoilers for Monday's (June 29) first-look episode follow.

Drugs dealer Jordan Price has ordered his cousin Sid Sumner to recruit a new student into the County Lines in Hollyoaks.

Jordan (Connor Calland) has just escaped being caught out after ex-girlfriend Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) found his drug stash by convincing her that he has still has feelings for her — while secretly dating her mum Leela (Kirsty-Leigh Porter).

The latest E4 first-look episode featured Peri blissfully unaware of Jordan's dark intentions, as Leela just missed the two of them together.

Leela was facing her own problems because Hollyoaks High teacher Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) essentially suggested Leela shared some blame for Sid's recent expulsion from school for drugs.

"You took on a boy with a very difficult past. Maybe these sorts of problems were inevitable," Sienna questioned. "He needed stability, a role model to look up to.

"If he were in my care, I would have been sitting over him, watching his every move from day one."

Her talk with Sienna convinced Leela some major changes were needed, so she bought Jordan his own car — with the ultimatum that he'd need to move out if they continued dating one another.

Furious Jordan took his aggression out on the hapless Sid, telling his cousin he'd have to recruit another student as a dealer because drug boss Victor Brothers (Benjamin O'Mahoney) was ratcheting up the pressure.

Jordan demanded Sid target young Charlie, afters viewers had seen him still grieving the death of his parental figure Kyle Kelly throughout the episode.

Jessica Fox, who plays Nancy, recently told Digital Spy that Charlie Behan turning to drugs will be one of the most hard-hitting moments on the soap this year.

"Nancy's having a very complicated year; she's under an awful lot of pressure and probably more stressed than ever before," Jessica explained.

"If she discovers that Charlie has become part of this world, I don't think she'll ever forgive herself. This is a massive failure for her – not only as his parental figure but as a teacher. Her sweet, lovely, polite boy, entering this dark world is just her worst nightmare."

Hollyoaks airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first-look episodes airing on E4 at 7pm. Wednesdays through Fridays on E4 will feature classic episodes called Hollyoaks Favourites to compensate for the soap suspending filming.

