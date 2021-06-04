Hollyoaks' Darren clings to life after Fergus sabotages The Loft

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Darren Osborne has been left clinging to life after Fergus Collins sabotaged The Loft in Hollyoaks.

The end of Friday's (June 4) first-look episode left off on a harrowing note as Mandy (Sarah Jayne Dunn) screamed in terror over the sign above The Loft collapsing on top of Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson).

This was no accident, as Fergus (Robert Beck) decided to sabotage Grace's (Tamara Wall) club opening as revenge for her recent attempts to cheat him in their card game.

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Fergus enlisted his new henchman Timmy (Sam Tutty) to fiddle with Grace's new sign over the club, while he had Warren (Jamie Lomas) distracting Grace and Felix (Richard Blackwood) over lunch.

Grace actually noticed something might be off with the sign once Fergus had done his dirty deeds, but put it out of her mind to focus on the club opening.

Back at the garage, Warren figured out what was going on after Fergus boasted that he'd "arranged a little surprise" for Grace to ruin her big night.

As Warren raced over to the club to warn Felix, Darren had shown up to secretly meet up with Mandy following their shock kiss earlier in the week.

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Related: 10 huge Hollyoaks spoilers for next week

Before Darren and Mandy could even discuss what was going on between them, the sign came loose from its hinges and toppled down onto Darren.

Warren was too late, as he'd arrived only in time to see the accident take place. In the closing seconds of the episode, Mandy called out for help.

Viewers know that this storyline will continue in upcoming episodes, with Grace struggling with who to blame as Darren clings to life in the hospital.

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Hollyoaks currently airs new episodes from Mondays to Fridays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first look screenings at 7pm on E4.

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Read more Hollyoaks spoilers on our dedicated homepage

Want up-to-the-minute soaps news, spoilers and gossip on your social feeds? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Soaps Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @soapscoop Twitter account.

You Might Also Like