Hollyoaks' Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy welcome first child

Hollyoaks' Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy have welcomed their first child together, sharing the news by revealing the baby boy's beautiful name and the cute reason behind it.

The actress, who played Kim Butterfield in the soap from 2014 to 2018, announced the news in three Instagram pictures, the first of which showing their baby's legs and the words 'IT'S A BOY' on the floor.

"On Tuesday morning, our world was changed forever. @lukejerdy and I are sooooo proud to announce that we have a beautiful baby boy. Asa, you have changed everything," she wrote.

Her caption explained the meaning behind the other two pictures, as she wrote: "Pic 2: The note my Dad wrote in the book he bought my Mum when she was pregnant with me, I was very close to being called Asa myself!

"Pic 3: Grandad had this on the window of his shop within hours of Asa being born."

Multiple famous faces sent messages of congratulations in the comments, with fellows Hollyoaks star Anna Passey writing: "Congratulations you two (three heart emoji).

What a gorgeous name! Hope you're all doing great!"

"Here he is!!! And what a name! Sounds famous already," wrote former co-star Jessica Ellis. "Welcome Asa, we've loved you for ages!"

Amy Conachan added: "Cannot wait to meet you Asa. I love you and your Mum and Dad so much!"

Other stars to send their love include popstar and The Voice Kids coach Pixie Lott, former Coronation Street star Bhavna Limbachia, and Hollyoaks turned Strictly Come Dancing star Danny Mac.

Luke shared the same pictures and wrote his own poignant caption, stating: "Asa Sean Wood-Mehdizadeh was born on Tuesday 28th September at 9:50am – the same date as my Grandad, who died in the same month Asa was conceived.

"The song playing on our speaker when he was born was 'Back to Life' by Soul II Soul, which was completely random as Spotify had started to shuffle songs similar to last played. Asa means 'healer' in Hebrew and I feel like he has already brought so much healing to me and my family.

"I have the deepest love for @daisy_wood_davis she channelled the strength and energy of millions of women before her – truly incredible. We are parents."

The couple announced their engagement back in 2019.

