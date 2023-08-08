Hollyoaks casts The Traitors star Maddy Smedley in guest role

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks has cast former The Traitors contestant Maddy Smedley in a guest role on the soap.

The reality star, who is also an actress with previous credits in the likes of EastEnders and Casualty, will take on the role of Faye Fuller in the Channel 4 soap.

The character is the new talent agent for influencer Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan), with Maddy describing her as "trashy, sassy and a bit cutthroat".

"She's a bit more brutal than me in real life," she told OK! Magazine. "She's like Del Boy mixed with Deborah Meaden."

Faye's introduction comes as Rayne's social media popularity is on the decline. Unfazed by this, Faye sets out to get her client cast on a reality TV show.

Following her stint on The Traitors last year, Maddy also revealed how the BBC reality series gave her a confidence boost with acting auditions.

"It almost gave me the confidence to be better at these auditions," she explained.

"It did make me realise as well that I'm not dying or I'm not on death row – which is how it felt when I was in there. I suppose it's made me a bit more of a go-getter and you only live once!"

Maddy revealed earlier this year that she would like to appear again on EastEnders, having previously taken on the small role of Rita, a homeless woman who had an encounter with Bailey Baker.

"I'd love to be in EastEnders again, I loved working with them," she told The Sun at the time. "It's the best thing that's ever happened to me, I grew up watching the show."

