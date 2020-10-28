Hollyoaks car crash victim confirmed after Liberty escape plot

From Digital Spy

The victim of the shock car crash was revealed in the latest first-look Hollyoaks episode on Wednesday (October 28).

The dramatic instalment finished off with a shocking scene showing Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) revealing to Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) that she'd "killed" Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) in the crash.

The spiral of events started with Sienna refusing to run away with Brody, after her partner repeatedly accused her of harbouring secret feelings for Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) after all.

Sienna was then confronted by a furious Liberty, who'd been told about her sister's plot to flee Hollyoaks by her new boyfriend Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts).

"That is what you do when things get tough. You run," Liberty seethed.

Sienna tried to explain that she couldn't leave because Liberty was simply "too important" to her. She offered to prove herself by encouraging Liberty to spend some time with baby Faith.

"I'm not going anywhere," Sienna promised.

Just as Liberty took the baby away, Warren frantically arrived to tell Sienna that they needed to "have a chat about [their] childcare arrangements".

Sienna insisted that Warren was to blame for Brody dumping her, but her vengeful ex was certain that there was still a romantic spark between them.

"Why don't you run off to your comfortable fella, or you can stay here with me, and remember what it was like to really lose control?" Warren offered.

