Hollyoaks' Brody to struggle as Warren and Felix's revenge plan gets out of hand

Hollyoaks' Brody Hudson will be left horrified next week, when he's privy to Warren and Felix's sinister revenge plan.

Upcoming scenes will see Felix (Richard Blackwood) vow revenge on Cormac, the carer who bullied and abused him in a children's home.

Putting his plan into action, Felix orders Warren to bring Cormac back to the village – insisting that he wants the chance to confront his bully. However, Warren is concerned that Felix could lose control altogether.

Aware of Felix and Warren's traumatic past, Brody darkens when he bumps into Cormac outside the pub. Oblivious as to what's really about to happen, Brody innocently escorts Cormac to the garage, understanding Felix's need for closure.

At the garage, Brody panics when he realises that it's not just Felix who wants to catch up with his former carer – Warren's there, too.

Hollyoaks isn't revealing what happens next, but Warren, Felix and Brody are all left scrambling for a solution when the meeting with Cormac doesn't go to plan.

In the aftermath, Felix decides to confide in Grace about the abuse he suffered at the care home, while Brody struggles to cope with what happened at the garage and heads to the police station.

By the end of the week, Warren is furious when PC Kiss pays him a visit after Brody's visit to the police, but what has happened? And is Warren in trouble?