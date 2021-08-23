Hollyoaks brings in Paralympic runner Jonnie Peacock for Sid scenes

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks will see Paralympian Jonnie Peacock make an appearance this week to help Sid Sumner as he faces insecurities around his amputation.

In touching scenes first airing Thursday (August 26), Sid (Billy Price) has an inspiring video call with amputee runner Jonnie Peacock whilst attending an online support group.

Sid is initially reluctant to attend the event after his friend Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) signs him up for the support group, but later reconsiders.

Ultimately joining the meeting, Sid has an inspiring conversation with Jonnie which will help him face his insecurities about his own recent leg amputation after a tragic car crash last year.

In Sid's journey this week, we will see him reluctant to agree to a date with newcomer Demi (Megan Morgan) as he is not ready for her to know about his prosthesis, he admits to Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw).

After some advice from his best friend, Sid decides to give the date a shot. But as he waits for her at the Hutch, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) points out that there's blood on his trousers, which makes Sid panic and rush off.

When Juliet finds out Sid didn't get to enjoy his date she is desperate to help. She asks Sid to meet her for lunch but when he arrives he finds that it's actually Demi waiting for him.

Demi reveals that Juliet told her about Sid's prosthetic leg, which makes Sid angry as he previously explicitly told his friend he didn't want Demi to know.

Later, Sid decides to revisit the scene of his accident. Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) follows him there and they have a heart-to-heart. Juliet also joins him and apologises for her actions.

