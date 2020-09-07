Hollyoaks announces return for Theresa McQueen as Jorgie Porter reprises role

From Digital Spy

Another member of the McQueen clan is due to make a return on Hollyoaks later this autumn – Theresa is back, as part of a big storyline for the family.

Having previously left the village back in March 2016 for Spain with her daughters Kathleen-Angel and Myra-Pocahontas, Jorgie Porter's character will now reunite with Mercedes (played by Jennifer Metcalfe), and John Paul (played by James Sutton) – a reunion that ties in with Hollyoaks' 25th birthday this year.

She'll be filming her first scenes with Chelsee Healey (who plays her cousin, Goldie), David Tag (who plays her cousin, Sylver) and Bethannie Hare (who plays her second cousin, Cher).

However, there's been no word yet on whether Theresa will be back to cause trouble or not. When asked how she felt about her return, Jorgie claimed she was "excited but obviously a bit nervous" about it.

"What if Theresa has gone out of my body and my mind?" she continued. "And the anticipation of coming back has taken so long because of lockdown, but coming back felt just like home and as if I haven’t even been away for five minutes.

"Everyone's still the same and they're all amazing and inviting. I've been on set a few times now and I've had the best time and Theresa has literally jumped right back in to my body and my mind as if she’s never left."



Hollyoaks returns with new episodes tonight (September 7) at 6.30pm on Channel 4. First-look episodes also resume tonight at 7pm on E4.

