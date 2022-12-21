Hollyoaks airs new Silas twist for evil Bobby Costello

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks has once again referenced serial killer Silas Blissett as Bobby Costello's downward spiral has continued.

The boy has shown violent tendencies like his grandfather, most recently murdering Verity Hutchinson to protect the secret that he allowed Sylver McQueen to die in the patisserie fire.

In Wednesday's (December 21) first-look episode, Felix found John Paul passed out drunk in the Price Slice after relapsing.

Related: Hollyoaks reveals Hunter's shock return story in 16 new spoiler pictures

Felix showed him kindness by calling a support group to help John Paul cope. With Felix's encouragement, John Paul then faced his family and explained what happened.

John Paul announced he was going straight to a support group meeting and then would enter treatment. Felix explained that "John Paul's biggest worry" was ruining Christmas so he encouraged the McQueens to still try and enjoy the day.

"It's a deal, as long as you stay," Mercedes told Felix.

Throughout the day, Bobby grew more and more jealous of his mum spending time with Felix rather than him.

Lime Pictures

Related: Hollyoaks confirms hour-long special for January

Sally interrupted Felix and Mercedes just as they were about to share a kiss under the mistletoe by ringing the dinner bell.

"I like having you on the team," Mercedes warmly assured Felix.

Bobby continued to stew over his mum's new love interest, with a sinister cliffhanger showing the boy reading a letter from his dead serial killer grandfather Silas, in which Silas told Bobby: "When it comes to protecting what you hold dear, there is no measure too drastic. So if something you value is under threat, you must eliminate whatever stands in your way – by any means necessary."

What terrifying revenge is Bobby planning now?

Lime Pictures

Hollyoaks streams first on All 4, with new episodes dropping each weekday morning. The show airs Mondays to Fridays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, and at 7pm on E4.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

Read more Hollyoaks spoilers on our dedicated homepage

Story continues

Alcohol Change UK offers information, advice and support with their questions about drinking and the problems that can sometimes be caused by alcohol. For more information, visit Alcohol Change UK's website. Drinkline also offers free, confidential advice to anyone who is concerned about their own or someone else's drinking on 0300 123 1110 (weekdays 9am–8pm, weekends 11am–4pm).

Readers can also contact Drinkaware.

You Might Also Like