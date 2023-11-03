Hollyoaks airs shocking cliffhanger as Ethan turns against Sienna

Hollyoaks spoilers follow from Friday's episode on Channel 4 streaming, which doesn't air on E4 until Monday.

Sienna Blake's plans to become Lady Harcourt were brutally dashed on last night's (November 2) streaming episode, after Lord Rafe surprised everyone by proposing to Camilla at his masked ball.



Despite the ball not going to plan for Sienna, she remained set on getting the lavish life she desires in tonight's (November 3) episode, but her partner in crime, Ethan, turned on her in a shocking cliffhanger.

The fairytale-themed episode began with Sienna throwing Camilla's engagement ring when she happily accepted Rafe's proposal. "No Harcourt ever marries down," Rafe said in response to Sienna pleading with him to consider his feelings for her.

Sienna then tried to get Ethan back, hoping he would help her split Rafe and Camilla up. Not wanting to be a part of her schemes any longer, Ethan told Sienna: "I'm not your doormat anymore". The pair shared their "last kiss" before Ethan walked away.

Rafe soon started to have regrets and tried to make things right with Sienna, telling her life was too short.

However, Ethan ruined the potential reunion by revealing his and Sienna's scheme to rinse him of his money.

"Rafe, if you get with Sienna, it will be the biggest regret of your life. She's using you for your money, all right, luxury for the twins," Ethan told Rafe.

Then came the bombshell. "We both planned to rinse you for your inheritance," he said. "We've been sleeping together. We never even broke up." Ethan also shared that Sienna had been the one to plant drugs on Rafe's sister Dilly.

Will Sienna be able to talk her way out of this one?

