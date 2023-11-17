Hollyoaks airs breakthrough for Darren over financial trouble

Hollyoaks spoilers follow from Friday's episode on Channel 4 streaming, which doesn't air on E4 until Monday.



Tonight's (November 17) Hollyoaks streaming episode saw a breakthrough in Darren Osborne's ongoing financial trouble storyline.

Darren has been increasingly worried about money recently, with things coming to a head when a debt collector called at his home looking for him.

Tonight's episode saw Ethan try to convince Darren not to get involved with Norma, but desperate to pay off Morgan's medical bills and help provide for his family, Darren agreed to work for the gang boss to pay off his debts.

"Please don't do this," warned Ethan, after Norma suggested a trouble-filled solution to Darren's debts. "It ain't worth the hassle, this isn't you."

"Not providing for my kids, letting everyone down, is that me?" replied an agitated Darren, intent on providing for his family, no matter the cost.

Later when a cash drop off didn't go to plan for the village stalwart, Felix and Warren were on hand to help, advising Darren to tell his family about his financial difficulties.

After Ethan informed Jack of his son's troubles, Darren returned home and finally opened up about the extent of his recent struggles. "I should be the one helping this family, not driving it into further mess," he tearfully admitted in an emotional scene.

"It's bad, it's really bad."



