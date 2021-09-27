Hollyoaks airs aftermath of Juliet attack

Hollyoaks spoilers below.

Hollyoaks has aired the aftermath of Timmy attacking Juliet.

Last week's E4 episodes finished off with a shocking twist, as Timmy shoved Juliet down a flight of stairs when she discovered he'd been the one stalking Peri.

Monday's first-look episode opened with Romeo and Cindy tending to Juliet as she struggled to regain consciousness, while Timmy tried to paint himself as a hero by helping Romeo get her to the hospital.

"Mate, if you wouldn't have been there, I don't know what I would have done," a clueless Romeo told Juliet's attacker, then guessed: "She must have taken a horrible fall down the stairs."

Later, Timmy entered Juliet's hospital room as she lay unconscious. He was alarmed when Juliet started muttering the word "red", then looked down at his crimson trainers.

As he picked up a pillow, Timmy tearfully told her: "I'm really, really sorry about this, but I can't have Peri knowing that I pushed you. It's nothing personal, I promise."

Before he could take his heinous action, Peri walked in to find him holding the pillow. Timmy tried to talk his way out of it, by insisting he was just trying to prop up her pillows.

Romeo then walked over, calling Timmy "the man of the hour" for driving them to the hospital. Now, Peri was full of praise for Timmy supposedly saving Juliet's life.

"You're a real hero," Peri told him.

When Peri mentioned that Juliet could have memory loss due to a severe concussion, Timmy was relieved — especially after Peri mentioned she wasn't going to report the creepy letter she had received.

"I need to put all my energy into Juliet getting better," Peri explained.

Peri then gave Timmy her number so she could "keep [him] updated" on Juliet's condition. Little did she know Timmy had cloned her phone and was monitoring her every move.

In a haunting post-credits scene for the night, Timmy was seen burning the red trainers Juliet had been mumbling about as a way to cover his tracks.

