What Is HollyFrontier's (NYSE:HFC) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) shares are down a considerable 51% in the last month. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 59% in that time.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does HollyFrontier Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 4.52 that sentiment around HollyFrontier isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (6.5) for companies in the oil and gas industry is higher than HollyFrontier's P/E.

NYSE:HFC Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 20th 2020

HollyFrontier's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

HollyFrontier's earnings per share fell by 26% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 27% over the last 5 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

HollyFrontier's Balance Sheet

HollyFrontier has net debt equal to 48% of its market cap. While that's enough to warrant consideration, it doesn't really concern us.

The Bottom Line On HollyFrontier's P/E Ratio

HollyFrontier's P/E is 4.5 which is below average (12.2) in the US market. The debt levels are not a major concern, but the lack of EPS growth is likely weighing on sentiment. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about HollyFrontier over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 9.2 back then to 4.5 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

