Holly Willoughby's This Morning absence caused by concerns her children had COVID-19

Holly Willoughby has taken to social media to tell why she unexpectedly missed two episodes of This Morning, explaining she had to stay home as her children had COVID-19 symptoms.

The 39-year-old usually co-presents the ITV show with Phillip Schofield but was replaced by Alison Hammond and Davina McCall on Wednesday and Thursday.

Viewers were told Willoughby would be taking a few days off before returning on Monday (23 November) but were not told why.

The popular star has now taken to Instagram to tell fans she needed to stay home as two of her three children has symptoms of virus, though they have since tested negative.

Posted as an image to her Insta Story, the statement reads: “Just wanted to say thank you for all your kind messages.

“Over the last few days two of our children were unwell and had symptoms of Covid. Couple that with just wanting to look after two poorly children, it meant having two days away from @thismorning.

“I chose not to alert everyone to this because my focus was on looking after them. Thankfully all tests came back negative and everybody’s feeling much better.”

She finished the message: “See you Monday! Once again thank you for all the lovely messages.”

The presenter, married to TV production company boss Dan Baldwin, has three children, Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and Chester, six.

She has been co-host of This Morning alongside Schofield for over ten years.

The pair previously hosted Dancing On Ice together and he recently told how he lobbied hard for Willoughby to join the presenting team on This Morning when a slot opened up.

Writing in new memoir, Life’s What You Make It, he said: “I had to make it clear that, if I was to continue on the show, Holly was the only person I wanted to work with.

“I've always tried really hard to pick my battles in my job, and this was a battle worth fighting and a battle I intended to win.”

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV.

