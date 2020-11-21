Holly Willoughby missing from This Morning due to children’s coronavirus scare

Presenters Holly Wiloughby and Phillip Schofield earlier this year (PA)

Holly Willoughby was forced to miss two days of work on This Morning after two of her kids became ill with Covid-19 symptoms.

The presenter confirmed she took time off to care for her two children after fans became concerned about her absence.

In an Instagram post this morning, the star said she took time off as he waited for test results to come back. She also confirmed that thankfully the results came back negative and now her family was feeling better.

Willoughby, 39, wrote: “Just wanted to say thank you for all your kind messages…

Holly Willoughby Instagram

“Over the last few days two of our children were unwell and had symptoms of Covid. In line with government guidelines we were waiting for results of the tests before I could return to work.

“Couple that with just wanting to look after two poorly children, it meant having two days away from this morning.

“I chose not to alert everyone to this because my focus was on looking after them… Thankfully all tests came back negative and everybodys feeling much better. See you Monday.”

The presenter has three children - Belle, Chester and Harry - with husband Dan Baldwin. The couple have been married since 2007.

A source told The Sun: "Two of the children became really poorly at the start of the week, and came down with Covid-like symptoms.

"There was no question that Holly was going to go to work - she wanted to stay at home and just be a mum, looking after her kids.

"So they've all been isolating at home, awaiting their test results. Obviously it was a worrying time but Phillip [Schofield] and everyone at ITV was incredibly supportive."

Alison Hammond, 45, stood in for the presenter on Wednesday, and Davina McCall, 53, on Thursday. Friday hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford completed their usual end of week slot.

Co-host Schofield, 58, made a brief reference to the presenter's absence on Thursday. He revealed: “Holly's having a day off, she's back on Monday.”

Fans reacted with concern at the star’s absence.

“#ThisMorning still no Holly then? Curiouser and curiouser...What's the craic with holly then....has phil had her banished? #ThisMorning.

“Definitely something weird going on with Holly #ThisMorning...Holly still on her extended day off I see #ThisMorning.”