Holly Willoughby: Man charged over alleged kidnap plot

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby at the 2022 NTA Awards

A man has been charged with soliciting to commit murder over a reported plot to kidnap TV presenter Holly Willoughby.

Gavin Plumb, 36, was arrested on Wednesday "as part of an ongoing investigation", said Essex Police.

He was also charged with incitement to commit kidnap.

Willoughby did not appear on Thursday's edition of ITV show This Morning. She was said to be under police protection at her home on Thursday night.

The suspect is in custody and will appear at Chelmsford magistrates court later on Friday.

Essex police did not confirm whether Willoughby had been the target of the alleged plot, which was first reported in The Sun.

The newspaper said police had found "sinister messages" threatening to kidnap and "seriously harm" the star, adding that digital devices and a mobile phone were seized during the arrest.

In a statement, Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby said: "This was an extremely fast paced investigation, with many of our officers and national partners working overnight to secure these charges.

"The safeguarding of any victim is paramount and we will continue to prioritise this and working with the Metropolitan Police Service as the investigation proceeds."

The incident comes after a turbulent few months for Willoughby, 42, who has presented This Morning since 2009.

A year ago, the presenter was accused of "jumping" the queue for the Queen's lying-in-state, prompting a social media backlash.

Willoughby and her then co-presenter Philip Schofield denied the accusations, saying they had been at Westminster Hall to film a special report.

Then, in May, Schofield resigned amid rumours of increasingly strained relations between the pair.

He later admitted to having an affair with a much younger colleague, then lying about it to his colleagues.

Amid the fallout, Willoughby said she would remain as a presenter, but took a break from the programme to let the dust settle.

Upon her return, she issued an on-air statement saying she felt "shaken, troubled and let down" by what had happened.

Then, over the summer, a "large number" of current and former ITV employees were said to have contacted MPs over claims of "toxic working cultures, bullying, discrimination and harassment" on ITV daytime shows - including This Morning.

The BBC approached Willoughby's agent and publicist to comment on the alleged kidnap plot, but they declined, directing all inquiries to the police.