Man, 36, charged over ‘plot to kidnap and murder’ Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby, pictured at the National Television Awards at The O2 Arena in London last month (Getty Images)

A man has been charged by police after an alleged plot to kidnap television presenter Holly Willoughby.

Gavin Plumb, 36, of Potters Field in Harlow, is set to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday accused of “soliciting to commit murder, incitement to commit rape and incitement to commit kidnap”.

The charges comes after an arrest made on Wednesday, said Essex Police.

Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby from Essex and Kent Serious Crime Directorate said: “This was an extremely fast-paced investigation, with many of our officers and national partners working overnight to secure these charges.

“The safeguarding of any victim is paramount and we will continue to prioritise this and working with the Metropolitan Police Service as the investigation proceeds.”

Ms Willoughby, 42, was absent from her usual role presenting ITV’s breakfast show This Morning on Thursday.

Sources told the Sun newspaper she was “shocked and distraught” by the incident, which comes during a turbulent year for Ms Willoughby.

Her former This Morning co-presenter Phillip Schofield left the show in May after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a runner more than 20 years his junior. Ms Willoughby took an early summer break from the show over the scandal.

Following the Queen’s death last September, a petition calling for her and co-star Mr Schofield to be sacked reached 50,000 signatures, after they were falsely accused of skipping the queue to witness the monarch’s lying-in-state.