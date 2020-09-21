Holly Willoughby showcases another favourite midi dress from new M&S collection

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

If you’re not ready and waiting each morning for Holly Willoughby to upload her outfit of the day photo on Instagram, then you’re doing it wrong.

The This Morning co-host never disappoints with her sartorial choices and, as we head into the cold weather, we need more inspiration than ever.

What’s more, her latest ensemble is from one of her more affordable favourite brands: Marks & Spencer.

Uploading a photo to her social media, Willoughby looked to be having a brilliant time in her vegetable patch, while wearing a floral dress from the new M&S collection.

Though we can’t say it’s classic gardening attire, we can say that we immediately headed to the M&S website to check it out for ourselves.

The dress in question is the Floral Belted Midi Shirt Dress, available in both a regular and long length, and priced at £39.50.

With its classic collar neckline and soft floral design, this shirt dress can be dressed both up and down.

As Willoughby demonstrates, it looks chic with an oversized sunshine yellow knitted cardigan and ankle boots, but would also look stylish paired with heels for an event (albeit a very small event with six people or less).

The dress is sold out in sizes 18 - 24 in the long version, but is still available in sizes 6 through to 16, and 6 to 24 in the regular fit.

Buy it: Floral Belted Midi Shirt Dress | £39.50 from Marks & Spencer

It seems Willoughby isn’t the only one who loves the floral number, as shoppers have already left reviews on the site expressing their delight with the design.

“Lovely dress - I am 5’11” and I bought the long. Fits beautifully, really pleased with the length and the price,” wrote one.

While another added: “Can be worn casual or smart enough for me to wear to work. A good fit and length.”

But, let’s not be too hasty and forgot the gorgeous geometric print dress that Holly showcased a few days ago.

It’s still flying off the shelves and makes for an easy, stylish autumnal number.

Buy it: Geometric Belted Midi Shirt Dress | £39.50 from Marks & Spencer



