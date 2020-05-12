Holly Willoughby nails summer dressing in orange printed Ghost dress on 'This Morning'

Holly Willoughby perfects summer dressing in floral Ghost dress on This Morning. (Getty images)

Holly Willoughby never fails to have fans swooning over her style, whether she wears a chic summer dress, or smart two piece.

Today is no different.

The 39-year-old presenter perfected summer dressing as she wore a vibrant orange printed dress from Ghost to co-host This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield.

The mother-of-three shared a photo of her wearing the Audree Dress with Wendy Confetti Hearts on her Instagram account ahead of appearing on the ITV daytime show.

She completed the look with a pair of her staple nude pointed toe heels, and swept her blonde locks into a neat updo as she buttoned the one piece up to the top.

In just a few minutes the post has received a lot of attention, as it has racked up over 23,000 likes.

One fan commented fire emojis, a separate Instagram user wrote: “This dress!”

A third added: “Love this dress @hollywilloughby x beautiful.”

While another gushed: “You look absolutely gorgeous as always hollywilloughby I love you as I think you are fantastic and really funny and I also love you dress it is gorgeous xx.”

Buy it: Audree Dress Wendy Confetti Hearts | £169 from Ghost

The Audree Dress is a feminine twist on a shirt dress, as it boasts a ruched waistband, as well as frill detail on the shoulders.

This design, which is made from sheer heart printed fabric and has a slip underneath, also features button detail, a collar, as well as long sleeves and a dippy hem.

The Ghost dress retails for £169.

But this is not the first time Willoughby has worn the brand, as over the last month she has worn five dresses from the label, including a white puff sleeve number with yellow flower detail.

For those who want to replicate Willoughby’s look can do so, as there are a whole host of similar dresses - full price and on sale - at Ghost.

