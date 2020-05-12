Holly Willoughby nails summer dressing in orange printed Ghost dress on 'This Morning'
Holly Willoughby never fails to have fans swooning over her style, whether she wears a chic summer dress, or smart two piece.
Today is no different.
The 39-year-old presenter perfected summer dressing as she wore a vibrant orange printed dress from Ghost to co-host This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield.
The mother-of-three shared a photo of her wearing the Audree Dress with Wendy Confetti Hearts on her Instagram account ahead of appearing on the ITV daytime show.
She completed the look with a pair of her staple nude pointed toe heels, and swept her blonde locks into a neat updo as she buttoned the one piece up to the top.
In just a few minutes the post has received a lot of attention, as it has racked up over 23,000 likes.
One fan commented fire emojis, a separate Instagram user wrote: “This dress!”
A third added: “Love this dress @hollywilloughby x beautiful.”
While another gushed: “You look absolutely gorgeous as always hollywilloughby I love you as I think you are fantastic and really funny and I also love you dress it is gorgeous xx.”
Buy it: Audree Dress Wendy Confetti Hearts | £169 from Ghost
The Audree Dress is a feminine twist on a shirt dress, as it boasts a ruched waistband, as well as frill detail on the shoulders.
This design, which is made from sheer heart printed fabric and has a slip underneath, also features button detail, a collar, as well as long sleeves and a dippy hem.
The Ghost dress retails for £169.
But this is not the first time Willoughby has worn the brand, as over the last month she has worn five dresses from the label, including a white puff sleeve number with yellow flower detail.
For those who want to replicate Willoughby’s look can do so, as there are a whole host of similar dresses - full price and on sale - at Ghost.