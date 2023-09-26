Holly Willoughby ‘confirms’ she will be back for Dancing On Ice 2024 after Phillip Schofield exit

Holly Willoughby has given her strongest indication yet that she will return for the next series of Dancing On Ice following co-host Phillip Schofield’s exit.

The ice skating competition series first launched in 2006 and was fronted by the This Morning presenters for most of its run until Schofield, 61, quit ITV earlier this year after admitting to lying about an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague.

TV presenter Stephen Mulhern is reportedly a favourite to replace Schofield with an insider telling The Mirror: “Stephen is the perfect choice. Not only does he get on brilliantly with Holly, he is relaxed and fun which sits well with a show like Dancing on Ice.”

Willoughby’s future on Dancing On Ice also appeared to be in doubt, with neither the broadcaster or her representatives giving a definitive answer either way.

Phillip Schofield (pictured) previously hosted the ice skating competition alongside Holly Willoughby (PA Wire)

Now, during Tuesday’s edition of This Morning, Willoughby appeared to address her future when boxing legend Ricky Hatton, 44, was confirmed as the first of 12 celebrities making up the 2024 line-up.

After the former light welterweight world champion expressed his enthusiasm about taking to the ice, Willoughby said: “I can’t wait to see you on the show!”

While the rest of the line-up has yet to be announced, S Club 7 singer Hannah Spearritt is being touted as a favourite to compete.