Holly Willoughby breaks her silence after This Morning loses NTAs 13-year winning streak (PA Wire)

Holly Willoughby has broken her silence after This Morning missed out on Best Daytime Show at this year’s National Television Awards.

The ITV darling, 42, attended the star-studded event without her former co-host Phillip Schofield, who departed the mid-morning stalwart in May after an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague.

Instead, she joined her fellow This Morning stars Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary in the audience, although things turned awkward when the audience booed them as the nominees for Best Daytime Show were read out.

However, Willoughby and Hammond didn’t let the awkward moment get to them and were seen smiling and clapping as the Daytime Show award went to The Repair Shop - breaking This Morning’s 13-year winning streak.

Despite the loss, Willoughby congratulated Jay Blades and the Repair Shop team on Instagram, as well as Sarah Lancashire and NTAs host Joel Dommett.

She wrote alongside a selfie of the pair: “To this gorgeous man @jaybladesmbe and the whole team at the @therepairshoptv … Hugest Congratulations!!!’

“And what a night for the incredible Sarah Lancashire… @joeldommett thank you for a great night… See you in the morning.”

Willoughby later shared a snap from her journey home, enjoying a late-night burger, writing: “Say (quarter pounder with) CHEESE.”

Commenting under the snap, her co-host Alison Hammond wrote: “Holly + Burger = Bliss” while the This Morning account joked: “Where’s our one?”

Her social media posts come after Willoughby made a rare comment about her “difficult year” while on the NTAs red carpet.

Following Schofield’s This Morning exit, many were curious to know how she had been coping in the wake of the fallout.

In response, she told The Sun: “If I am really honest, it has been up and down.

“It has been a difficult year for everybody but what’s lovely is you find that people rally around you and the goodwill is there.

“People want things to move on. It feels different.”