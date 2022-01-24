Holly Willoughby just wore this cult mascara - here's why it lives up to the hype

In need of a new mascara? Here's why this Holly-approved one is worth adding to your basket. (PA)

Holly Willoughby graces our screen almost every day of the week, as she co-hosts This Morning most weekdays and Dancing on Ice at the weekends, alongside Phillip Schofield.

And every day we can't help but feel in awe of the 40 year old presenter's look, whether it's her stylish high street ensembles, or her extravagant evening gowns and glamorous beauty looks.

Willoughby's make-up artist, Patsy O'Neill, is always on hand to share the products behind Willoughby's flawless skincare, which always includes a few affordable faves, from a bargain £5 concealer to a £14 mascara.

On Saturday, O'Neill posted all the details behind Willoughby's latest Dancing On Ice look, but it wasn't the soft purple eyeshadow that caught our attention, it was Willoughby's full, long lashes, which O'Neill revealed she created using Glossier's Lash Slick Mascara.

Glossier is a firm favourite with beauty fanatics.

It burst onto the scene in 2014 and quickly become one of the most talked about beauty brands on social media, having now amassed over two million followers on Instagram and a hugely loyal fan base.

And it wasn't the the first time O'Neill has used the product on Willoughby either.

The mascara was also used in a February episode of Dancing on Ice last year, when Willoughby opted for a pink ensemble and blush make-up look to follow the Valentine's Day theme.

So, what makes the mascara so great, you ask?

Well, it's already a permanent feature in my make-up bag, so allow me to share with you why this Willoughby-approved product is definitely worth the hype.

Why I rate it

For me, Glossier's Lash Slick Mascara ticks all the boxes: It's lengthening, helps to define each individual lash and doesn't cause my lashes to clump together (my pet peeve).

With just one coat your lashes are lifted to accentuate your everyday look without looking "overdone". This is thanks to Glossier's Japanese Fiber Technology, which adds fibres to the lashes to lengthen them.

My favourite part of this beauty buy is the tapered comb brush. It has tiered bristles, as well as a precise tip, to allow you to evenly coat every individual lash from root to tip, while also avoiding any clumping.

The formula contains vegan biotin, which nourishes and conditions for healthy lashes. Not only does this make my lashes feel nourished and hydrated but it also prevents any dry flaky mascara residue building up.

Plus, it is water-resistant and smudge proof, which means it is long lasting, (although it is important to stress Lash Slick is not waterproof).

But that doesn't mean it is stubborn to remove. It wipes off with ease with make-up remover, micellar water or cleanser.

Lash Slick is cruelty free and fragrance free, plus it has been dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested, so it is suitable for those with sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.

The mascara offers all this for a super affordable £14, which when compared to the huge variety of more expensive options I've tried over the years, is well worth the money.

This mascara is one cosmetic product I can't live without. It's subtle enough for the "no make-up, make-up look", but also ideal for effortless glam looks.

What the reviews say

Not only are we, Willoughby and O'Neill fans, but so are other shoppers, as Lash Slick has racked up over 3,000 glowing reviews from customers.

Here's what the reviews say:

"Lash Slick is awesome. It's lengthening, never comes out in clumps, and the spoolie is thin so it's easy to get to the base of your lashes."

"This mascara effectively lengthens and curls my stubbornly straight lashes without feeling heavy. I prefer a natural but more defined look, and that's exactly what it achieves. It's my favourite mascara."

"I love this mascara, it is so natural and doesn't flake."

"My search stops here! Love this mascara. Rich colour but not too heavy, and doesn’t flake."

"I was obsessed with this mascara when I first bought it and still am two years and a few tubes later! It’s perfect for making my lashes noticeable on no make-up days."

Lash Slick mascara

