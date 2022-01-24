Holly Willoughby just wore this cult mascara - here's why it lives up to the hype

Maisie Bovingdon
·Shopping writer
In need of a new mascara? Here's why this Holly-approved one is worth adding to your basket. (PA)
In need of a new mascara? Here's why this Holly-approved one is worth adding to your basket. (PA)

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Holly Willoughby graces our screen almost every day of the week, as she co-hosts This Morning most weekdays and Dancing on Ice at the weekends, alongside Phillip Schofield.

And every day we can't help but feel in awe of the 40 year old presenter's look, whether it's her stylish high street ensembles, or her extravagant evening gowns and glamorous beauty looks.

Willoughby's make-up artist, Patsy O'Neill, is always on hand to share the products behind Willoughby's flawless skincare, which always includes a few affordable faves, from a bargain £5 concealer to a £14 mascara.

On Saturday, O'Neill posted all the details behind Willoughby's latest Dancing On Ice look, but it wasn't the soft purple eyeshadow that caught our attention, it was Willoughby's full, long lashes, which O'Neill revealed she created using Glossier's Lash Slick Mascara.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Patsy O’Neill (@patsyoneillmakeup)

Glossier is a firm favourite with beauty fanatics. 

It burst onto the scene in 2014 and quickly become one of the most talked about beauty brands on social media, having now amassed over two million followers on Instagram and a hugely loyal fan base.

And it wasn't the the first time O'Neill has used the product on Willoughby either.

The mascara was also used in a February episode of Dancing on Ice last year, when Willoughby opted for a pink ensemble and blush make-up look to follow the Valentine's Day theme.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Patsy O’Neill (@patsyoneillmakeup)

So, what makes the mascara so great, you ask? 

Well, it's already a permanent feature in my make-up bag, so allow me to share with you why this Willoughby-approved product is definitely worth the hype.

Why I rate it

For me, Glossier's Lash Slick Mascara ticks all the boxes: It's lengthening, helps to define each individual lash and doesn't cause my lashes to clump together (my pet peeve).

With just one coat your lashes are lifted to accentuate your everyday look without looking "overdone". This is thanks to Glossier's Japanese Fiber Technology, which adds fibres to the lashes to lengthen them.

My favourite part of this beauty buy is the tapered comb brush. It has tiered bristles, as well as a precise tip, to allow you to evenly coat every individual lash from root to tip, while also avoiding any clumping.

The formula contains vegan biotin, which nourishes and conditions for healthy lashes. Not only does this make my lashes feel nourished and hydrated but it also prevents any dry flaky mascara residue building up.

Plus, it is water-resistant and smudge proof, which means it is long lasting, (although it is important to stress Lash Slick is not waterproof).

<a href="https://fave.co/3qTbgll" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Glossier's Lash Slick Mascara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Glossier's Lash Slick Mascara</a>. (Glossier)
Glossier's Lash Slick Mascara. (Glossier)

£14 at Glossier

But that doesn't mean it is stubborn to remove. It wipes off with ease with make-up remover, micellar water or cleanser.

Lash Slick is cruelty free and fragrance free, plus it has been dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested, so it is suitable for those with sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.

The mascara offers all this for a super affordable £14, which when compared to the huge variety of more expensive options I've tried over the years, is well worth the money.

This mascara is one cosmetic product I can't live without. It's subtle enough for the "no make-up, make-up look", but also ideal for effortless glam looks.

What the reviews say

Not only are we, Willoughby and O'Neill fans, but so are other shoppers, as Lash Slick has racked up over 3,000 glowing reviews from customers.

Here's what the reviews say:

  • "Lash Slick is awesome. It's lengthening, never comes out in clumps, and the spoolie is thin so it's easy to get to the base of your lashes."

  • "This mascara effectively lengthens and curls my stubbornly straight lashes without feeling heavy. I prefer a natural but more defined look, and that's exactly what it achieves. It's my favourite mascara."

  • "I love this mascara, it is so natural and doesn't flake."

  • "My search stops here! Love this mascara. Rich colour but not too heavy, and doesn’t flake."

  • "I was obsessed with this mascara when I first bought it and still am two years and a few tubes later! It’s perfect for making my lashes noticeable on no make-up days."

Buy it: Lash Slick Mascara | £14 from Glossier

Lash Slick mascara
Lash Slick mascara

Watch: How to make your make-up last all day

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Overcoming obstacles, US figure skaters ready for Beijing

    Kaitlin Hawayek spent last summer dealing with a concussion that she got in practice, unsure of when she would be able to join ice dance partner Jean-Luc Baker on the rink again to prepare for the Beijing Olympics. Ashley Cain-Gribble spent time in the hospital with COVID-19, an illness that left her with long-term asthma. They are just two of the figure skaters in the American contingent headed to the Winter Games next month who have had to overcome obstacles — mostly illness and injury — to co

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's curling good to go in Thunder Bay, Ont., maybe even with fans

    The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has received the go-ahead to proceed in Thunder Bay, Ont., later this month, but the plan for tickets to the national women's curling championship is still up in the air. Curling Canada announced Thursday it has received approval from provincial health authorities to hold the competition in the northwestern Ontario city. The event is slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens. "With the advancement of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to ensur

  • Chiefs outlast Bills in OT to reach AFC title game

    Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the corner of the end zone early in overtime, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied to beat the Buffalo Bills 42-36 on Sunday night in a sizzling finish to a wild divisional-round weekend. The lead changed hands three times in the final two minutes of regulation before Harrison Butker, who earlier missed a field goal and extra point, drilled a 49-yarder for Kansas City as time expired to force overtime. The Chiefs won the coin toss, marched swiftly downfield ag

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba

  • Sheldon Keefe calls Leafs 'soft and purposeless' after Rangers collapse

    Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe finally blew a gasket after his team squandered a 3-1 lead for the fourth time in its last five games.

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu

  • ECHL player Jacob Panetta suspended indefinitely, cut from team for racist gesture toward Jordan Subban

    Jordan Subban called out the incident on social media, spurring support from his brother and several other prominent hockey figures.

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • The biggest Esport tournaments of early 2022

    Here are some of the biggest Esport events you don't want to miss.

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • What's the best landing spot for Jakob Chychrun?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss potential landing spots for talented Arizona Coyotes defender Jakob Chychrun.

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • Malkin, Crosby lift streaking Penguins over Senators

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored, and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Thursday night. Jake Guentzel’s team-best 21st goal of the season was a much-needed empty-netter, as Pittsburgh nearly blew a four-goal lead in the third period. Mike Matheson scored twice, Dominik Simon also had a goal and Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots for the Penguins, who have won three straight and 14 of 16. Pittsburgh has won 10 in a row at home against Ottawa

  • NFL's wild-card round TV ratings increase 21% over last year

    TV ratings for the NFL's wild-card round increased 21% over last year despite most of the games not being in doubt going into the fourth quarter. The six games averaged 30.5 million viewers, making it the second-highest average for the postseason's opening weekend over the past six seasons. CBS and Nickelodeon's broadcast of San Francisco's 23-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys led the weekend, averaging 41.5 million viewers. The audience peaked at 50.2 million for the conclusion. It is the most