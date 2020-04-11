Holly Willoughby makes ice-cream cake for daughter's birthday in pink floral dress

Holly Willoughby has been spending the Easter weekend baking with her middle child (Getty Images)

She’s continued to co-host This Morning like normal since the coronavirus lockdown began - so it’s unsurprising Holly Willoughby is focusing on family time this Easter weekend.

The TV star, 39, shared a picture of her baking with daughter Belle, eight, in their kitchen with her 6.6m followers on Instagram.

In the snap, the mum-of-three can be seen beaming while her little girl - who turns nine next week - mixes up a sweet treat.

Captioning the image, she wrote: “Today’s project... making an ice-cream cake for Belle’s birthday on Tuesday...

“Never done it before, will report back once we reveal it!”

Holly also revealed that she was wearing a pink floral midi-dress from LoveShackFancy via Beach Flamingo.

The summery smocked frock costs £450, and features an elasticated shirred mid-section meaning it can be easily slipped on and off, as well as voluminous sleeves which can be worn on or off-the-shoulder.

According to the website, it is “the perfect wear-any-time-any-place dress”.

The presenter’s post went down well with her fans who left more than 52,000 ‘likes’.

Fellow star Rochelle Humes wrote: “Ohhhhh this is fun.”

Another person wrote: “Looking forward to seeing how it turns out!”

A third shared: “Have a great Easter weekend.”

It comes as Holly revealed how she’s been feeling during the pandemic in a recent episode of This Morning.

She described her mood as either “euphorically happy” or “desperately sad”, and said she was “craving the middle ground”.

The star made the comments after a funny video by Chris Franklin called ‘Stay The F*** Home’ opened the show.

“It’s utterly brilliant, at times like this, you do need a laugh, don’t you?” she said.

Her co-host, Phillip Schofield, added: “We’ve just got to ride it out.”

Holly also recently wowed viewers with a floral Warehouse dress that is now in the sale.

The ’Ditsy Floral Midi Dress’ comes with a square neck line and knee-high split.

She paired the feminine outfit with a pair of black tights, and her trusty pair of black pointed toe heeled court shoes.

In another episode, the mum received praise for her £36 black leather skirt - also from Warehouse.

This time she matched it with a black knitted jumper with frill hem detail from Sandro Paris, along with a pair of black tights and black pointed toe heels.