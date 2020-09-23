Holly Willoughby’s M&S dress is almost sold out, but we’ve found in a shirt and skirt version

Holly Willoughby nailed winter dressing last year at the Frozen premiere, and now her M&S autumn collection is hot property for this year. (M&S)

Holly Willoughby teased her new collaboration with Marks and Spencer last month with a post of her wearing the Geometric Belted Midi Shirt Dress.

Just weeks later and the garment, which Holly has described as one of her favourite items in M&S’ autumn collection, was finally available to buy online and in store for £39.50.

However, the midi shirt dress, which features cream, ochre yellow and black floral print, has almost sold out due to popular demand, although it’s no surprise the This Morning presenter’s look has proved to be a huge hit with shoppers.

For those who want to emulate Willoughby’s look can still do so, as the geometric print also comes in a long sleeved shirt and a pleated midi skirt.

Buy it: Geometric Belted Midi Shirt Dress | £39.50 from Marks and Spencer

Geometric Belted Midi Shirt Dress More

The separates can be worn on their own, and styled with a pair of black trousers, or jeans, or even with a black roll neck in the winter months, or they can be worn together to give the illusion you are wearing the one piece.

The blouse boasts a stylish seventies-style and is currently available in sizes 6 to 24 for £19.50.

Buy it: Geometric Long Sleeve Shirt | £19.50 from Marks and Spencer

Geometric Long Sleeve Shirt More

For those who are looking to invest in a midi skirt, the Geometric Midaxi Midi Pleated Skirt is just the ticket.

It follows the same print as the dress and shirt that will brighten up a typically black and grey colour themed winter wardrobe.

The skirt features pleated detail, a feminine waist band detail, side zip fastening and falls midway down the calf.

The stylish number retails for £35 and is available in dress sizes 6 to 22.

Buy it: Geometric Midaxi Midi Pleated Skirt | £35 from Marks and Spencer