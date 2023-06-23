Holly Robinson Peete Says It's a 'Godsend' Dodgers Hired Son Who Has Autism: 'Love This Team' (Exclusive)

The actress and her husband Rodney Peete hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala on Thursday

Jerritt Clark/WireImage Holly Robinson Peete attends the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's 2023 Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium on June 22, 2023

Holly Robinson Peete is beyond grateful for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the incredible love they have shown her son who was diagnosed with autism as a child.

The actress and husband Rodney Peete hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala on Thursday and spoke with PEOPLE about their son Rodney Peete Jr., 25, working for the team.

"The fact that they employed my son, they hired inclusively, a young man with autism that they gave a chance and he's been here eight years. It's been a godsend," Peete, 58, exclusively told PEOPLE. "So I love this team with my whole heart."

The proud mom of four continued, "He didn't have friends growing up. He has just a whole family around him, outside of his immediate family who supports him. And he's like an ambassador here, you know, like he's Mr. Roarke of Dodger Stadium."

"RJ," as he is called, even privately escorted his mom and dad around with his badge — and they couldn't be prouder of the community he is a part of.

Added Peete of the Dodgers, "Then beyond that, what they do off the field and how they contribute, getting back to the community to walk the walk. For me, I love this team from A to Z."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Rodney and Holly Robinson Peete attend the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's 2023 Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium on June 22, 2023

In 2007, when Peete decided to speak openly about RJ's diagnosis, there was no roadmap in place.

“At the time, I didn’t see a lot of people advocating for autism awareness,” the actress told PEOPLE in a 2018 interview.

It was eight years after RJ’s diagnosis, and the Peete family was still so unsure about how he would grow and develop.

“That was such a difficult time,” she said.

David Livingston/Getty Images The Peete family attend the DesignCare 2022 Gala on June 18, 2022

But the 21 Jump Street star felt that it was important to tell his story and bring more awareness to autism, so she wanted to talk to PEOPLE for a story in the magazine — even if her husband Rodney, 57, disagreed.



“My husband did not want to do that article. He thought it was labeling RJ and putting him on blast, and he wouldn’t be anything but this kid with autism and it was going to limit his possibilities in life,” Peete said at the time. “I was this total opposite, I said we have to talk about this, because we have this platform to talk about autism and reach so many others.”

Now, the couple — also parents to RJ's twin sister, Ryan Peete, and their two younger brothers Robinson Peete, 20, and Roman, 17 — is able to watch RJ thrive in his environment, which was topped off by an Usher performance at Thursday's star-studded event.

"It is really about family," Peete told PEOPLE on Thursday. "When you come to Dodger Stadium, it's a family atmosphere. They do the same thing when they go into the community."

She added, "And it's probably not often enough do you hear about what the Dodgers do in the community. And that's why nights like this are so important."

