Hexham stabbing: Boy, 16, charged with murder of schoolgirl Holly Newton

Martin Evans
·3 min read
Holly Newton, who was also known as Holly Olivia, died on Friday after she and a 16-year-old boy were attacked shortly after 5pm.
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in the market town of Hexham, Northumberland.

Holly Newton, 15, from Haltwhistle, died following an incident in the Priestpopple area of Hexham shortly after 5.10pm on Friday.

Paramedics called to the scene discovered Holly and a 16-year-old boy, who had also been injured.

They were both taken to hospital but despite the best efforts of hospital staff, Holly was pronounced dead a short time later.

The injured boy remains in hospital in a stable condition and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Another boy, aged 16, was arrested on suspicion of assault and later on suspicion of murder.

He has now been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is scheduled to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on Monday morning.

Holly was a talented dancer, her family have said
Meanwhile Holly’s family and friends have been laying flowers and cards at the scene close to where the incident took place.

One note left of the scene from her mother read:  "To our baby Holly. Our hearts hurt so much right now. We love you so much. Love mam and Lee. See you soon beautiful."

Another laid by her grandmother read: "Always loved never forgotten. Your never be out of our thoughts. All our love nana and grandad."

A Go Fund Me page set up to raise money for Holly’s devastated family had raised more than £4,000 on Sunday morning.

Holly was understood to be a pupil at the local Queen Elizabeth High school and was a keen and talented dancer.

The school cancelled a production of Godspell that had been due to take place on Saturday night as a mark of respect.

A tribute left by Holly's grandfather - Alex Elliott / NNP
The local community in Hexham, which has been described as Britain’s happiest town, has been rocked by the incident, with Hexham Abbey inviting people to gather and light a candle to remember Holly.

Holly 'still had so much left to look forward to'

Chief Superintendent Sam Rennison, Area Commander for Northumberland and North Tyneside, of Northumbria Police, said: “Holly still had so much left to look forward to in life, and this tragic incident has left her family devastated beyond words.

“Their grief simply cannot be put into words, and our thoughts are with both families involved and their loved ones as we continue to support them in every way we can.

“The investigation is ongoing, and I’d like to show my appreciation to the people of Hexham – and beyond – who have greatly assisted with our enquiries and shown their support.

“While our enquiries continue, we do believe all those involved are known to each other and there is no wider risk to the public.

She added: “Officers will remain in the area over the coming days, and we would encourage anyone with concerns to speak directly with them.

“With a teenage boy now charged in connection with this incident, I would ask that everyone continues to avoid any speculation – both out in the community and on social media – that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings.

“I would also remind people that the person who has been charged is under the age of 18, is legally entitled to anonymity and must not be named or identified.”

