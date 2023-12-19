Holly Marie Combs Claims Alyssa Milano Got Shannen Doherty Fired by Threatening to Sue over 'Hostile' “Charmed” Set

Combs claimed 'Charmed' producers told her that they felt "backed into this corner" to decide whether Milano or Doherty should stay on the show

Jerod Harris/Getty; Michael Tullberg/Getty; Emma McIntyre/Getty Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, and Alyssa Milano

Holly Marie Combs is opening up the vault to explain why she believes Shannen Doherty abruptly left Charmed more than two decades ago.

On the latest episode of Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, the 50-year-old actress — who starred as Piper Halliwell on the hit WB series — recalled meeting with show producer Jonathan Levin, who she claims told her that he was being forced to pick between Doherty and costar Alyssa Milano to stay on the show.

According to Combs, Levin said, "We didn't mean to, but we've been backed into this corner — we're basically in this position where it's one or the other. We were told [by Alyssa] it's her or [Shannen] and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment."

Combs added that she was told Milano, 51, had been “documenting every time she felt uncomfortable on set.”

Getty Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty And Holly Marie Combs

Producers ultimately killed off Doherty's character, Prue Halliwell, in the Charmed season 3 finale in 2001, and Rose McGowan later joined the series as Paige.



PEOPLE has reached out to reps for Milano, Combs and Doherty for comment.

getty (2) Alyssa Milano and Shannen Doherty

The Pretty Little Liars alum added that she was surprised by Milano’s accusations as she couldn’t recall any “brawls” or “harsh words exchanged” between the actresses on the set of the drama series, which ran from 1998 to 2006.

Doherty, 52, also claimed she was at a loss even today. "I lived a year after that sort of replaying everything in my brain and really trying to find those moments. I don't ever remember being mean to her on set,” she said.

"I remember an episode I directed where she did something on the Christmas break and they asked me to work around some things with her and I had no problem with it,” added Doherty. “I couldn't have been more kind and understanding."

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum admitted that she still struggles with her departure from the series, saying, "As you get older, you accept that a situation happened. Acceptance and moving on with your life does not equate to forgiveness. You just learn a lesson and look at somebody differently and move on."

Viacom / courtesy Everett Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano on 'Charmed'

Not long after she left the show, Doherty spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the atmosphere on set that led, in part, to her departure.

"There was too much drama on the set and not enough passion for the work," she said at the time. "You know, I'm 30 years old and I don't have time for drama in my life anymore."

For her part, Milano told Entertainment Weekly about Doherty's exit: "I think it's hard when you put two very different people together. I'm very laid-back and passive. I have my Buddha. I come in here and meditate. [Shannen's] got a lot of energy, she's very headstrong, she wants to get the job done."

In 2015, Doherty once again addressed rumored tension on set in an interview, saying that "we were all friends and at times we weren't."

She also acknowledged to E! News: "Were there times that were rough? Yeah, when you work that closely together there's always going to be times that are rough."

iHeartRadio's Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty can be streamed on major podcast platforms.



