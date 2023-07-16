With Holly Holm win, Mayra Bueno Silva calls for vacant title fight vs. Julianna Peña: ‘I deserve it’

LAS VEGAS – Mayra Bueno Silva knows exactly what should be next following her latest triumph inside the octagon.

The Brazilian impressively submitted former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm in the main event of Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 49, which took place at the UFC Apex. With a high-profile win under her belt and on a four-fight winning streak, Bueno Silva (11-2-1 MMA, 6-2-1 UFC) is confident she should fight Julianna Peña for the division’s vacant title, not Raquel Pennington.

“Raquel, no, because the UFC gave her a chance to fight with me, and she didn’t want it,” Bueno Silva told reporters at the UFC on ESPN 49 post-fight press conference. “So if she doesn’t want it, it’s Julianna Peña and me because I am a fan of Julianna. Raquel too, but she didn’t want to fight with me, so now I don’t want to fight with her. Julianna deserves it. I deserve it. UFC, let’s go.”

Did I hear someone say the name of the #peopleschamp? Perfect. Get in line. I’ll do you and Raquel in the same night. Who else wants a beating ? — Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) July 16, 2023

Peña reacted to Bueno Silva’s win over Holm (15-7 MMA, 8-7 UFC), saying she could beat her and Pennington the same night. This gave Bueno Silva a good laugh at the press conference, and fired right back at the former champion.

“She’s funny,” Bueno Silva said. “I love you, Julianna, but I will smash you. I will smash you. You and Raquel at the same time. Look at my fight and look at her fight. Oh, Julianna, shut up.”

