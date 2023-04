Holly Holm

Sometimes a person just randomly breaks out in dance, and former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm is one of those people.

Nearly a month removed from her dominating win over Yana Santos in San Antonio, Texas last month, Holm was in a dancing mood. Lucky for us, she recorded it and posted it on her Instagram. Check out the moves.

Israel Adesanya posts reaction video to his UFC 287 KO of Alex Pereira