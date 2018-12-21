Holly Holm Draws Aspen Ladd at UFC 235

Holly Holm at UFC 225 Media Luncheon

Former bantamweight champion Holly Holm returns to the Octagon at UFC 235, where she will face fast-rising star Aspen Ladd.

Though UFC 235, which takes place on March 2 in Las Vegas, is currently without a headliner, the fight card is filling up fast with UFC officials announcing Holm vs. Ladd on Friday.

Holm (12-4) has lost both her forays at featherweight, but is one of the most accomplished fighters in the UFC women's bantamweight division. With a record of 5-2 when fighting at 135 pounds, Holm was the first woman to defeat Ronda Rousey, claiming UFC gold in the process.

Holm's only two losses in the division were to fellow former champion Miesha Tate and current UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Ladd should be an interesting test for Holm, 37, as she enters the twilight years of her career.

Just 23 years of age, Ladd is undefeated at 7-0 and already has a resume that includes victories over UFC veterans Tonya Evinger, Lina Lansberg, Sijara Eubanks, and Amanda Cooper.

Holm, also being a multi-time boxing world champion before she entered the Octagon, will be the most accomplished fighter that Ladd has ever faced. A victory over her would certainly send a message to the UFC women's bantamweight division that Ladd has arrived.