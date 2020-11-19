'Hollowed out' downtown needs workers back in their offices: DMCI

Of the 22,000 workers who typically hold jobs in the city's downtown, only a third have returned to their offices following the pandemic lockdown earlier this year, Downtown Moncton Centre-ville Inc. told members Tuesday.

The city's business improvement organization held its annual meeting virtually, and the pandemic which "has hollowed out the heart of our city" was among topics of discussion.

“Moncton saw significant growth in our downtown over the last few years," said board president Jocelyne Dupuis in a news release issued following the meeting. "However ... our downtown has experienced a lot of the same challenges as many other downtowns across Canada, and we have to be equipped to face them head-on.”

DMCI is working with the Southeast Economic Recovery Task Force to encourage employers to bring their employees back downtown, and encourage everyone to head downtown to play and shop, said Anne Poirier Basque, DMCI's executive director.

But there are obstacles to getting workers back in the office, Poirier Basque said.

National organizations, for example, sometimes have policies that apply company-wide, so workplaces in Moncton are impacted even if the COVID-19 situation here is very different from other parts of the country, she said.

John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton, who is also a member of the economic recovery task force, agreed, saying when nation-wide decisions about a company are being made in Montreal or Toronto it can be a challenge, but there are a lot of employers with headquarters in New Brunswick who might be able to lead the way.

Wishart also said provincial and federal governments bringing their employees back to the office would be a good way for governments to lead.

The task force continues to talk to employers about their concerns over returning to the office, and has met with the top 15 employers, he said.

Initially, the concerns included safety and daycare, but now configuration of office space and the need to install plexi-glass are dominating, said Poirier Basque.

But workday traffic is needed to sustain the downtown economy, she said.

The "task force has decided we need to put a focus on this problem,” said Wishart.

The Chamber, DMCI and 3+ Corporation, all members of the task force, will meet Wednesday to discuss strategies to tackle this, he said.

Promoting the holidays

DMCI has invested more than $80,000 in advertising Moncton’s downtown this year through traditional media, banners, billboards and buses in the province's three largest cities with the slogan “Downtown Moncton, let’s go”, said Poirier Basque.

The organization will be undertaking similar holiday themed advertising campaigns, she said.

DMCI is also encouraging people to return to downtown restaurants and business in the weeks leading up to Christmas, with over 500,000 lights on Main Street and Saint George Street now installed to usher in the holiday spirit, she said.

“There have been more than $60,000 worth of gift cards sold,” Poirier Basque said of the cards which can be used at most downtown businesses, noting they partnered with hotels to create packages that have helped this growth in sales.

“Despite COVID, many events are still taking place,” she said, adding here will be a holiday night market in heated tents from Nov. 26 until Dec. 7, and Beaver Tails will be for sale by the Avenir Centre on Saturdays and Sundays beginning Nov. 28.

“Spending in the community makes a big difference,” she said.

Clara Pasieka, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal