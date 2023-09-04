Holloway murder: Two men arrested after 23-year-old stabbed to death in broad daylight

Axminster Road in Holloway (Google Maps)

Two men have been arrested after a 23-year-old was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Islington.

Police and paramedics were called to reports of a stabbing on Axminster Road, off Seven Sisters Road in Holloway, around 11.40am on Wednesday.

Yahye Ahmed, a 23-year-old from the local area, was found with knife injuries.

Emergency responders fought to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men were arrested overnight on Sunday in connection with the attack, which is being treated as murder.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, Scotland Yard confirmed on Monday morning. They remained in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, said: “These arrests overnight are a significant development and we are keeping Yahye’s family informed.

“I would still encourage anyone who has information, or who witnessed the events of that morning to contact police.”

Mr Ahmed’s family continues to be supported by specialist officers.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has footage should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 2840/30Aug.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.