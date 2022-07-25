Hollow Metropolis Films Announces Release of Addiction Documentary 'Fall Fight Shine'

Fall Fight Shine: A Documentary on Addiction

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Producers Jeff Wincott and Charlotte Wincott of Hollow Metropolis Films announce the release of their addiction documentary "Fall Fight Shine," which will be available across various digital platforms Aug. 1, 2022.

"Fall Fight Shine" features the recovery story of Canadian martial arts film actor Jeff Wincott. By the age of 41, Wincott had starred in the hit TV series "Night Heat" and appeared in a dozen films including "Martial Outlaw" and "Mission of Justice" before overdosing off of Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. Wincott entered treatment and has since been in recovery, reinventing his career with appearances in numerous television shows ("The Wire," "24," "The Night Of," "Sons of Anarchy") and independent films ("Lake City," "Kringle Time," "The Issue with Elvis").

Director and neuroscientist Charlotte Wincott collaborated with numerous addiction experts to tell the scientific stories that comprise "Fall Fight Shine," which is her first documentary film. Scientists and experts explain the biology underlying addiction as well as the challenges and pathways to recovery. Dr. Wincott, who studied neuroscience at NYU and conducted research in addiction at The Rockefeller University, started making films several years ago to tell relatable stories with scientific themes. "Science is not always interesting or accessible to non-scientists and I want to change that."

The documentary uses artistic imagery, electronic music, dream-like recreation scenes, and scientific metaphors to teach viewers about the brain and the ramifications of a disease that is impacting millions far and wide. The film premiered at The Art of Recovery Film Festival in the greater Miami area in September of 2021 and won Best Documentary at the Hollywood Women's International Film Festival. It has been an official selection and finalist in a number of other film festivals including the Raw Science Film Festival and has been featured in academic outreach events to educate the public on substance use disorders. Dr. Wincott was given the Activism Award by the Hollywood Women's Film Institute for her work in the addiction space.

Earlier this year Hollow Metropolis Films' first narrative feature was released, "The Issue with Elvis." The film starred Jeff Wincott and won over a dozen awards at film festivals internationally including multiple best feature film awards.

ABOUT HOLLOW METROPOLIS FILMS: Hollow Metropolis Films is a production company based in Washington, DC. Created in 2018 by co-founders Charlotte Wincott and Jeff Wincott, the producing duo aims to tell stories that are both artistic and educational, often utilizing fiction to highlight social issues and convey scientific concepts.

