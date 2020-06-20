Holland Village restaurant ordered to close after allowing crowds to mingle outside

Crowds gather outside Holland Village restaurants on first night of Phase 2 reopening. (PHOTO: SG Covidiots/Facebook)

SINGAPORE — British Indian Curry Hut, the restaurant which allowed large crowds to gather outdoors at Holland Village on Friday night (19 June) – the first night of Singapore’s Phase 2 reopening – has been ordered to close with immediate effect.

All outdoor refreshment areas (ORA) along Lorong Mambong will also be removed. Food-and-beverage outlets along this stretch of Holland Village will have to ensure that their customers dine only within their premises, and are not eating or drinking outside.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said in a Facebook post on Saturday that, while the majority of businesses and individuals are cooperating with the measures to resume activities safely after the COVID-19 circuit breaker period, “a few are acting very irresponsibly”.

“They will be taken to task,” said Wong, who is also the co-chairman of the multi-ministry taskforce against COVID-19.

He said that authorities were alerted to large crowds gathering in Holland Village on Friday night. Based on their inspections, the crowds were largely gathering outside the British Indian Curry Hut restaurant. Photos of the crowds were circulated in social media.

“Enforcement officers have also issued fines to several individuals in the vicinity last night for violating safe distancing rules,” he said in the Facebook post. “Investigations are ongoing for other possible breaches.”

Patrols in popular nightspots

Wong said that enforcement officers will continue their patrols islandwide, especially in popular nightspots, and will take immediate actions against any individuals or business flouting the safe distancing rules.

Individuals who flout the rules will be fined, even if it’s a first offence, and egregious cases will be charged and prosecuted in court. Those holding work passes risk having their passes revoked.

Story continues

Likewise, any business operator who is unable to comply with the safe management measures will be ordered to close, and will face possible penalties and charges.

“I call on all business operators to do the right thing. There’s no point rushing to open, only to fall short of the new safe management requirements,” Wong said in his Facebook post. “You will end up with further closures and disruptions for your business.”

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

More Singapore stories:

COVID-19: Latest infected inmate not linked to previous cases at Changi Prison

COVID-19: Screening of dormitory wastewater effective, more testing to be done

Singapore Pools to resume lottery draws, open retail outlets from 22 June

Congregation activities can resume with 50-person limit at places of worship from 26 June