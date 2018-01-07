Holland hits winner, Northern Kentucky edges Detroit Mercy

DETROIT (AP) -- Drew McDonald had 16 points and nine rebounds, and Lavone Holland II made a go-ahead jumper with 3.3 seconds left to give Northern Kentucky a 56-54 victory over Detroit Mercy on Sunday.

NKU forced turnovers on back-to-back possessions with under three minutes left in the game but couldn't convert at the other end. Detroit Mercy's Josh McFolley was fouled on a fast-break layup attempt and hit two free throws to tie it at 54.

With 13.7 seconds left, Holland dribbled down the clock, used a crossover to create space and hit a pull-up jumper at the top of the key. After a timeout, Corey Allen had a decent look at a half-court shot but it came up short.

Carson Williams added 12 points for Northern Kentucky (11-5, 4-0 Horizon League). Holland finished with nine points on 4-of-12 shooting.

NKU shot just 22 percent in the first half, with 2-of-13 shooting from 3-point range, but only trailed 22-21. Detroit was just 1 of 10 from distance.

Jaleel Hogan, Jermaine Jackson Jr., and Allen each scored 10 points for Detroit Mercy (4-13, 0-4).