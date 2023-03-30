New Holland Is Fostering Careers in Agriculture for Young Women Across Australia

CNH Industrial
·3 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / CNH Industrial brand New Holland Agriculture has proudly announced a partnership with UNIQ You - a not-for-profit increasing the proportion of women working in industries where they are currently under-represented in Australia.

The partnership will see five women within New Holland's network connected to high school girls in Australia. With the girls in critical career decision-making years, they can receive guidance from inspiring women who have carved their own paths.

Bruce Healy, General Manager at New Holland, said the career advisory service will support a more diverse pipeline of talent across the industry and minimize gender-related obstacles.

"New Holland has always sought ways to build workplaces and communities free of gender bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. This partnership will be another way for us to continue to promote that equality," said Healy.

"The future of agriculture, logistics, warehousing, and manufacturing industries is dependent on encouraging diversity and inclusivity within the next generation of emerging talent."

"This partnership will be a powerful way to encourage young women to consider the array of pathways available to them in agriculture, as well as support that transition into industry opportunities should they want to pursue them."

Tanya Meessmann, UNIQ You CEO, said the organization looks forward to working with New Holland to showcase the diverse range of career pathways the agricultural industry offers.

"The agricultural industry now and in the future is about much more than the traditional understanding of food production. The industry is being transformed through technological advancements and new Agribusiness opportunities, while also keeping at its forefront environment and social issues," said Meessmann.

"Working with New Holland, we are honored to be able to connect their inspiring female advisors with students so they can discover the exciting and fulfilling career pathways the agricultural industry offers, careers that they would have never imagined existed."

New Holland has committed to setting a standard of gender diversity across the industry, in line with the National Farmer's Federation's (NFF) goal of doubling the number of women in agriculture's leadership positions by 2030.

The UNIQ You partnership is another way New Holland is demonstrating this commitment. It will add to the brand's existing mentorship partnership with NFF, contributions to industry diversity and inclusion workshops and the successful New Holland network Apprentice and Technician Program.

The Apprentice and Technician Program has seen a number of women launch their careers across the brand's dealership network. They include Morgan English, a second-year mechanical apprentice at New Holland's Double R Equipment dealership in Tamworth, New South Wales.

As recognition for her excellence, New Holland sent Morgan to this year's Newcastle 500 - a major Australian motor racing event. There, she was given the opportunity to watch and assist the Red Bull Ampol racing team trackside.

"We recognize the role women such as Morgan play in our dealerships and are proud to actively participate in industry mentorship programs to promote more pathways for women. As well as support them through our own initiatives such as the 2023 Apprentice and Technician Recognition Program," said Healy.

"We are very proud of the hardworking women in our network and our emerging talent. And we're eager to see them excel in the bright future that's ahead for agriculture."

CNH Industrial, Thursday, March 30, 2023, Press release picture
CNH Industrial, Thursday, March 30, 2023, Press release picture

Caption: New Holland is fostering careers in agriculture for young women across Australia

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746863/New-Holland-Is-Fostering-Careers-in-Agriculture-for-Young-Women-Across-Australia

Latest Stories

  • P.E.I. sees record growth, but Islanders are leaving at the highest rate in decades

    The most recent population report from Statistics Canada shows a strangely paradoxical trend for P.E.I. The province grew 4.3 per cent in 2022, adding more than 7,000 residents, bringing the total population to 173,954 as of Jan. 1. It is easily the fastest-growing province in Canada, at a time when the country itself is experiencing record growth. P.E.I. population But at the same time, people are leaving the Island at a pace not seen since 1981. Almost 4,200 people left the Island for other pr

  • Why do mass shooters target K-12 schools? Here's what we know after Nashville shooting

    Why do shooters target schools? In part because shootings of children draw significant attention, experts said.

  • Political Cronies and Thugs Are the Winners in DeSantisworld

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Shutterstock/Wikimedia CommonsGet more news and opinions in the twice-daily Beast Digest newsletter. Don’t miss the next big story, sign up here.Florida Atlantic University’s (FAU) is in the midst of a Cinderella run in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, reaching the Final Four in its first tournament appearance in more than two decades—a historic achievement for a school that is a “mid-major” in college sports. But those feel-g

  • Iroquois High School students disciplined for allegedly attacking school bus driver

    Iroquois High School students disciplined for allegedly attacking school bus driver

  • China tackles chip talent shortage with new courses, higher pay

    China is ramping up efforts to develop home-grown semiconductor talent as it seeks to rapidly fill a shortage of expertise that has been made worse by U.S. efforts to limit Beijing's access to advanced chip technology. Enrolments for undergraduate and post-graduate courses have surged over the past five years thanks to new funds for top universities as well as a boom in smaller private schools focused on shorter-term instruction. "The prospect of the chip industry is promising, while the employment for software engineers from ordinary schools is not as good as before," said Clara Zhao, who studied materials science at university before securing a job in the chips sector.

  • Many schools ‘routinely disregard’ safeguarding principles on gender identity

    Some secondary schools are not informing parents as soon as a child questions their gender, a report by Policy Exchange suggests.

  • Nashville school shooting: Beloved school head among victims

    A school head described as a saint and two other members of staff are among the fatalities.

  • North Dakota governor vetoes transgender pronouns bill

    Gov. Doug Burgum's veto on Thursday could be reversed by the state Legislature. If it became law, public school teachers and employees would be barred from using a transgender student's preferred pronoun unless they have permission from the student's parents as well as a school administrator. The bill would also prohibit government agencies from requiring employees to use a transgender colleague’s preferred pronoun.

  • A college in upheaval: War on 'woke' sparks fear in Florida

    Professors at the New College of Florida are using personal email because they’re afraid of being subpoenaed. Students are concerned, too. For years, students have come to this public liberal arts college on the western coast of Florida because they were self-described free thinkers.

  • Anatomy of a political takeover at Florida public college

    Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has targeted a tiny, public liberal arts college on the shores of Sarasota Bay, as a staging ground for his war on “woke.” The governor and his allies say the New College of Florida, known as a progressive school with a prominent LGBTQ+ community, is indoctrinating students with leftist ideology and should be remade into a more conservative institution. A top-down restructuring is under way at New College, where DeSantis' allies are carrying out what students and faculty call a “hostile takeover” and a political attack on their academic freedom.

  • Nashville shooting victim and school headmaster Katherine Koonce was a 'mighty oak tree of a woman' who advocated for students with disabilities, a longtime friend says

    A longtime friend of Nashville shooting victim and school headmaster, Katherine Koonce, told Insider she inspired her to go into disability advocacy.

  • Native American remains wrongfully used in college’s teaching labs, NH school says

    “This is an extremely painful discovery,” the university president stated. “I am deeply saddened by what we’ve found on our campus.”

  • Neighbors Harassed by Charter School Students in Garfield Heights

    NEIGHBORS HARASSED BY CHARTER SCHOOL STUDENTS IN GARFIELD HEIGHTS

  • Ivy-League Educations Are Approaching Nearly $85,000 a Year for a Bachelor’s Degree

    The eight coveted schools have raised tuition yet again—to staggering new heights.

  • Children allowed to self-declare gender at nearly half of schools

    Nearly half of secondary schools are allowing children to self-declare their gender without parental consent, an investigation has found.

  • The ‘Mickey Mouse’ degrees that could damage your career prospects

    As universities launch modules on Harry Styles or entire courses on bakery and patisserie technology, the value of these so-called “Mickey Mouse degrees” has come into question once more.

  • International students face exploitation in Canada and abroad

    Up to 700 Indian international students were recently found to have allegedly arrived in Canada with fraudulent admission letters from post-secondary institutions. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada only discovered the letters were fraudulent years after some of the students graduated and had applied for work permits or permanent residence. The students have been accused of misrepresenting their intentions on their initial applications to come to Canada and could now face deportation.

  • Palestinian teachers' strike grows, reflecting deep crisis

    AL-AZZA REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — In schools across the world, children are halfway into their second semester. Palestinian public schools in the West Bank have been closed since Feb. 5 in one of the longest teachers’ strikes in recent memory against the cash-strapped Palestinian Authority. Teachers’ demands for a pay raise have escalated into a protest movement that has vexed the increasingly autocratic Palestinian self-rule government as it plunges deeper into an economic crisis.

  • For parents stuck on wait-lists, $10-a-day child care sounds like 'false advertising'

    For all the sacrifices she and her family makes — scaling back work hours, looking for houses with in-law suites — Victoria Holmes says she's lucky. After all, she and her partner have parents who can come into Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove and look after their daughter two days a week. That allows her and her partner to both work part-time hours, at least. And it keeps her daughter, Franzi, safe with people she knows and trusts. But there's no question: $10-a-day child care would change just about

  • Lawmakers look to improve school safety

    Lawmakers look to improve school safety