Holland drops ball on Padres' squeeze, Rockies lose 4-3

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges, left, congratulates left fielder Matt Szczur, right, as first baseman Wil Myers, back, looks to other teammates after Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon popped out for the final out in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) -- Rockies closer Greg Holland dropped the ball trying to tag Matt Szczur on Austin Hedge's squeeze bunt in the ninth inning, allowing the San Diego Padres to finish their rally and beat Colorado 4-3 on Sunday.

Hedges bunted back to Holland (3-6) with runners at the corners and one out, but after making a nice play to scoop up the ball, Holland lost control trying to tag a sliding Szczur.

Yangervis Solarte homered and doubled to help end the Padres' five-game losing streak. It matched their longest of the season.

Colorado's bullpen blew its first save in three weeks and let the Rockies' lead for the second NL wild card shrink to 2 1/2 games over Milwaukee. The Brewers beat Miami on Sunday, and St. Louis, which lost to the Chicago Cubs, stayed 4 1/2 back.

Kirby Yates (4-5) pitched the eighth, and Brad Hand got the last three outs for his 18th save.

Rockies starter Jon Gray cruised through five innings but had his outing cut short when the game went into a delay with one out in the bottom of the fifth. Heavy rain preceded lightning in the area and the game was held up for 1 hour, 23 minutes.

The storm forced a delay of 62 minutes in the NFL game between the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field, which is 2 1/2 miles southwest of Coors Field.

Colorado took the lead in the fourth when the first four batters reached off starter Jhoulys Chacin. Gerardo Parra drove in the first run with a single and Trevor Story made it 3-0 with a two-run double, but he was thrown out trying to stretch it to a triple.

The Padres rallied to get even. Solarte hit his 17th homer to the concourse in left field off Chris Rusin in the sixth and Hector Sanchez's two-run single off Scott Oberg to tie it at 3.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: OF Jabari Blash was scratched from the starting lineup due to an infection in his mouth but pinch-hit in the sixth. ... INF Jose Pirela (hand) didn't start but he came on as a pinch runner for Sanchez in the eighth inning.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Luis Perdomo (7-10, 4.61 ERA) will open a three-game home series against Arizona on Monday. Perdomo leads the San Diego staff with 16 quality starts.

Rockies: RHP German Marquez (10-7, 4.41) pitches the first of two games in San Francisco on Tuesday. Marquez is winless in his last five starts.

---

