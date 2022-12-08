What Holidays Are in February 2023? All the Major Observances to Know
The month of February is jam packed with celebration after celebration.
There’s Black History Month, which is recognized all month long, where we get to honor the contributions and accomplishments of African Americans. And of course we’re all ready to pull on our red and pink on February 14 to celebrate romantic love, self-love and everything in between with Valentine’s Day. But fortunately for us, the celebrating doesn’t stop there. There are so many other February holidays and observances that are worth acknowledging as well.
For people born in the month, they may treat their birthdays as sort of their own personal holiday. But for those of us, who didn’t get so lucky, we can count on actual federal and national holidays to bring us a well-earned day off. That includes the three-day weekend that usually accompanies President’s Day – and don’t forget to get in on all of the deals. We also get to enjoy the spectacle and fun behind Punxsutawney Phil's hypothesis on how long winter will last on Groundhog Day, which falls on February 2. Even Mardi Gras falls on February 21 this year, though the celebrations begin as early as January.
Needless to say, February presents several opportunities to brush up on your history, increase awareness and indulge in traditions. So, why not add on to your festivities for the month and check out some lesser-known occasions to commemorate.
Daily Holidays
February 1
Candy-Making Day
Car Insurance Day
Change Your Password Day
Chinese New Year
Dark Chocolate Day
Decorating With Candy Day
G.I. Joe Day
Global School Play Day (falls on the first Wednesday in February)
International Day of Black Women in the Arts
International Face and Body Art Day
National Freedom Day
National Baked Alaska Day
National Dark Chocolate Day
National Get Up Day
World Hijab Day
February 2
Candlemas Day
Groundhog Day
National Hedgehog Day
National Signing Day
National Tater Tot Day
National Ukulele Day
Rheumatoid Awareness Day
Self-Renewal Day
Sled Dog Day
Tater Tot Day
Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo
February 3
American Painters Day
Bubble Gum Day (the first Friday in February)
Doggy Date Night
Feed the Birds Day
Four Chaplains Day
National Carrot Cake Day
National Golden Retriever Day
National Missing Persons Day
National Women Physicians Day
Take a Cruise Day
The Day the Music Died
February 4
Give Kids a Smile Day
International Day of Human Fraternity
National Bubble Gum Day
National Homemade Soup Day
National Stuffed Mushroom Day
National Wear Red Day
Rosa Parks Day
Thank Your Mailman Day
Torture Abolition Day
World Cancer Day
February 5
National Chocolate Fondue Day
National Fart Day
National Weatherperson's Day
Take Your Child to the Library Day
World Nutella Day
February 6
International Frozen Yogurt Day
Lame Duck Day
National Chopsticks Day
National Frozen Yogurt Day
Pay a Compliment Day
February 7
African American Coaches Day (falls on the first Tuesday in February)
Ballet Day
Harry Potter Book Night
National Fettuccine Alfredo Day
National Send a Card to a Friend Day
Rose Day
February 8
National Boy Scout Day
National Kite-Flying Day
Opera Day
Propose Day
Read in the Bathtub Day
February 9
National Bagels and Lox Day
National Develop Alternative Vices Day
National Pizza Day
National Toothache Day
February 10
National Flannel Day
National Home Warranty Day
National Clean Out Your Computer Day
National Umbrella Day
February 11
Get Out Your Guitar Day
Grandmother Achievement Day
International Day of Women and Girls in Science
National Don't Cry Over Spilled Milk Day
National Inventors' Day
National Make a Friend Day
Safer Internet Day
Thomas Edison's Birthday
February 12
Abraham Lincoln's Birthday
Autism Sunday (falls on the second Sunday in February)
International Darwin Day
Hug Day
International Day Against the Use of Child Soldiers
NAACP Day
National Freedom to Marry Day
Oglethorpe Day
February 13
International Natural Day
Kiss Day
Self-Love Day
National Break Up With Your Carrier Day
National Cheddar Day
National Football Hangover Day
National Tortellini Day
World Marriage Day
World Radio Day
February 14
International Book Giving Day
National Donor Day
National Call in Single Day
National Condom Awareness Day
National Creme-Filled Chocolates Day
National Donor Day
National Ferris Wheel Day
National Have a Heart Day
National Women’s Heart Day
Valentine's Day
World Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day
World Sound Healing Day
February 15
International Childhood Cancer Day
Love Reset Day
National Bagel Day
National Gumdrop Day
National Hippo Day
Singles Awareness Day
Susan B. Anthony's Birthday
February 16
Do a Grouch a Favor Day
Fat Thursday
Innovation Day
National Almond Day
February 17
Random Acts of Kindness Day
World Anthropology Day
World Human Spirit Day
February 18
Drink Wine Day
National Battery Day
National Caregivers' Day
Pluto Day
February 19
Coast Guard Reserves Birthday
International Tug of War Day
Iwo Jima Day
National Chocolate Mint Day
February 20
National Love Your Pet Day
National Cherry Pie Day
National Muffin Day
Presidents’ Day
World Day of Social Justice
February 21
Daisy Gatson Bates Day
International Mother Language Day
National Grain Free Day
National Pancake Day
National Sticky Bun Day
February 22
Ash Wednesday
Be Humble Day
George Washington's Birthday
World Spay Day
World Thinking Day
February 23
Battle of the Alamo
National Banana Bread Day
National Chili Day ( observed on the last Thursday in February)
National Dog Biscuit Day
National Margarita Day
National Rationalization Day
National Toast Day (observed on the last Thursday in February)
National Walking the Dog Day
Pinocchio Day
Play Tennis Day
Tootsie Roll Day
February 24
Forget Me Not Day
International Stand Up to Bullying Day (last Friday in February)
National Chili Day
National Dance Day
National Peanut Butter Day
National Tortilla Chip Day
February 25
Digital Learning Day
Let's All Eat Right Day
National Chocolate Covered Nut Day
National Clam Chowder Day
National Pancake Day
Quiet Day
Rubber Ducky Day
February 26
Carpe Diem Day
National Bacon Day
National Pistachio Day
Tell a Fairy Tale Day
February 27
International Polar Bear Day
National Pokémon Day
No Brainer Day
World Non-governmental Organization Day
February 28
Floral Design Day
International Repetitive Strain Injury Awareness Day
National Chocolate Soufflé Day
National Science Day
Rare Disease Day
Week-Long Observances
African Heritage and Health Week (February 1-7)
Boy Scout Anniversary Week (February 5-11)
Burn Awareness Week (February 5-11)
Celebration of Love Week (February 12-18)
Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week (February 7-14)
Dump Your Significant Jerk Week (February 5-11)
International Flirting Week (February 12-18)
International Week of Black Women In the Arts (February 7-15)
Jell-O Week (February 12-18)
National Children’s Mental Health Week (February 5-11)
National Crime Prevention Week (February 5-11)
National Entrepreneurship Week (February 11-18)
National School Counseling Week (February 6-10)
Tinnitus Awareness Week (February 6-12)
Women’s Heart Week (February 1-7)
Month-Long Celebrations
American Heart Month
An Affair to Remember Month
Black History Month
Canned Food Month
Creative Romance Month
Free and Open Source Software Month
National Cancer Prevention Month
National Fasting February
National Self Check Month
National Enrolled Agents Month
