What Holidays Are in February 2023? All the Major Observances to Know

The month of February is jam packed with celebration after celebration.

There’s Black History Month, which is recognized all month long, where we get to honor the contributions and accomplishments of African Americans. And of course we’re all ready to pull on our red and pink on February 14 to celebrate romantic love, self-love and everything in between with Valentine’s Day. But fortunately for us, the celebrating doesn’t stop there. There are so many other February holidays and observances that are worth acknowledging as well.

For people born in the month, they may treat their birthdays as sort of their own personal holiday. But for those of us, who didn’t get so lucky, we can count on actual federal and national holidays to bring us a well-earned day off. That includes the three-day weekend that usually accompanies President’s Day – and don’t forget to get in on all of the deals. We also get to enjoy the spectacle and fun behind Punxsutawney Phil's hypothesis on how long winter will last on Groundhog Day, which falls on February 2. Even Mardi Gras falls on February 21 this year, though the celebrations begin as early as January.

Needless to say, February presents several opportunities to brush up on your history, increase awareness and indulge in traditions. So, why not add on to your festivities for the month and check out some lesser-known occasions to commemorate.

Daily Holidays

February 1

  • Candy-Making Day

  • Car Insurance Day

  • Change Your Password Day

  • Chinese New Year

  • Dark Chocolate Day

  • Decorating With Candy Day

  • G.I. Joe Day

  • Global School Play Day (falls on the first Wednesday in February)

  • International Day of Black Women in the Arts

  • International Face and Body Art Day

  • National Freedom Day

  • National Baked Alaska Day

  • National Dark Chocolate Day

  • National Get Up Day

  • World Hijab Day

February 2

  • Candlemas Day

  • Groundhog Day

  • National Hedgehog Day

  • National Signing Day

  • National Tater Tot Day

  • National Ukulele Day

  • Rheumatoid Awareness Day

  • Self-Renewal Day

  • Sled Dog Day

  • Tater Tot Day

  • Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo

February 3

  • American Painters Day

  • Bubble Gum Day (the first Friday in February)

  • Doggy Date Night

  • Feed the Birds Day

  • Four Chaplains Day

  • National Carrot Cake Day

  • National Golden Retriever Day

  • National Missing Persons Day

  • National Women Physicians Day

  • Take a Cruise Day

  • The Day the Music Died

February 4

  • Give Kids a Smile Day

  • International Day of Human Fraternity

  • National Bubble Gum Day

  • National Homemade Soup Day

  • National Stuffed Mushroom Day

  • National Wear Red Day

  • Rosa Parks Day

  • Thank Your Mailman Day

  • Torture Abolition Day

  • World Cancer Day

February 5

  • National Chocolate Fondue Day

  • National Fart Day

  • National Weatherperson's Day

  • Take Your Child to the Library Day

  • World Nutella Day

February 6

  • International Frozen Yogurt Day

  • Lame Duck Day

  • National Chopsticks Day

  • National Frozen Yogurt Day

  • Pay a Compliment Day

February 7

  • African American Coaches Day (falls on the first Tuesday in February)

  • Ballet Day

  • Harry Potter Book Night

  • National Fettuccine Alfredo Day

  • National Send a Card to a Friend Day

  • Rose Day

February 8

  • National Boy Scout Day

  • National Kite-Flying Day

  • Opera Day

  • Propose Day

  • Read in the Bathtub Day

February 9

  • National Bagels and Lox Day

  • National Develop Alternative Vices Day

  • National Pizza Day

  • National Toothache Day

February 10

  • National Flannel Day

  • National Home Warranty Day

  • National Clean Out Your Computer Day

  • National Umbrella Day

February 11

  • Get Out Your Guitar Day

  • Grandmother Achievement Day

  • International Day of Women and Girls in Science

  • National Don't Cry Over Spilled Milk Day

  • National Inventors' Day

  • National Make a Friend Day

  • Safer Internet Day

  • Thomas Edison's Birthday

February 12

  • Abraham Lincoln's Birthday

  • Autism Sunday (falls on the second Sunday in February)

  • International Darwin Day

  • Hug Day

  • International Day Against the Use of Child Soldiers

  • NAACP Day

  • National Freedom to Marry Day

  • Oglethorpe Day

February 13

  • Galentine's Day

  • International Natural Day

  • Kiss Day

  • Self-Love Day

  • National Break Up With Your Carrier Day

  • National Cheddar Day

  • National Football Hangover Day

  • National Tortellini Day

  • World Marriage Day

  • World Radio Day

February 14

  • International Book Giving Day

  • National Donor Day

  • National Call in Single Day

  • National Condom Awareness Day

  • National Creme-Filled Chocolates Day

  • National Donor Day

  • National Ferris Wheel Day

  • National Have a Heart Day

  • National Women’s Heart Day

  • Valentine's Day

  • World Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day

  • World Sound Healing Day

February 15

  • International Childhood Cancer Day

  • Love Reset Day

  • National Bagel Day

  • National Gumdrop Day

  • National Hippo Day

  • Singles Awareness Day

  • Susan B. Anthony's Birthday

February 16

  • Do a Grouch a Favor Day

  • Fat Thursday

  • Innovation Day

  • National Almond Day

February 17

  • Random Acts of Kindness Day

  • World Anthropology Day

  • World Human Spirit Day

February 18

  • Drink Wine Day

  • National Battery Day

  • National Caregivers' Day

  • Pluto Day

February 19

  • Coast Guard Reserves Birthday

  • International Tug of War Day

  • Iwo Jima Day

  • National Chocolate Mint Day

February 20

  • National Love Your Pet Day

  • National Cherry Pie Day

  • National Muffin Day

  • Presidents’ Day

  • World Day of Social Justice

February 21

  • Daisy Gatson Bates Day

  • International Mother Language Day

  • National Grain Free Day

  • National Pancake Day

  • National Sticky Bun Day

February 22

  • Ash Wednesday

  • Be Humble Day

  • George Washington's Birthday

  • World Spay Day

  • World Thinking Day

February 23

  • Battle of the Alamo

  • National Banana Bread Day

  • National Chili Day ( observed on the last Thursday in February)

  • National Dog Biscuit Day

  • National Margarita Day

  • National Rationalization Day

  • National Toast Day (observed on the last Thursday in February)

  • National Walking the Dog Day

  • Pinocchio Day

  • Play Tennis Day

  • Tootsie Roll Day

February 24

  • Forget Me Not Day

  • International Stand Up to Bullying Day (last Friday in February)

  • National Chili Day

  • National Dance Day

  • National Peanut Butter Day

  • National Tortilla Chip Day

February 25

  • Digital Learning Day

  • Let's All Eat Right Day

  • National Chocolate Covered Nut Day

  • National Clam Chowder Day

  • National Pancake Day

  • Quiet Day

  • Rubber Ducky Day

February 26

  • Carpe Diem Day

  • National Bacon Day

  • National Pistachio Day

  • Tell a Fairy Tale Day

February 27

  • International Polar Bear Day

  • National Pokémon Day

  • No Brainer Day

  • World Non-governmental Organization Day

February 28

  • Floral Design Day

  • International Repetitive Strain Injury Awareness Day

  • National Chocolate Soufflé Day

  • National Science Day

  • Rare Disease Day

Week-Long Observances

  • African Heritage and Health Week (February 1-7)

  • Boy Scout Anniversary Week (February 5-11)

  • Burn Awareness Week (February 5-11)

  • Celebration of Love Week (February 12-18)

  • Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week (February 7-14)

  • Dump Your Significant Jerk Week (February 5-11)

  • International Flirting Week (February 12-18)

  • International Week of Black Women In the Arts (February 7-15)

  • Jell-O Week (February 12-18)

  • National Children’s Mental Health Week (February 5-11)

  • National Crime Prevention Week (February 5-11)

  • National Entrepreneurship Week (February 11-18)

  • National School Counseling Week (February 6-10)

  • Tinnitus Awareness Week (February 6-12)

  • Women’s Heart Week (February 1-7)

Month-Long Celebrations

  • American Heart Month

  • An Affair to Remember Month

  • Black History Month

  • Canned Food Month

  • Creative Romance Month

  • Free and Open Source Software Month

  • National Cancer Prevention Month

  • National Fasting February

  • National Self Check Month

  • National Enrolled Agents Month

