Holidaymakers flee as wildfires sweep across Rhodes

Tourists are forced to evacuate as thick black smoke pours from the wildfires in Rhodes

British tourists were among more than 2,000 people ferried to safety from beaches after wildfires swept across the Greek island of Rhodes.

The coastguard, army and more than 30 private boats were working to rescue swathes of people from the south-eastern part of the island, with a navy ship also dispatched to join the evacuation effort.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Greek coastguard, people were being picked up from Kiotari and Lardos beaches on the east of the popular Mediterranean island.

Videos showed crowds of tourists walking away from billowing, black smoke as flames burnt through buildings and vegetation behind them, with some pushing prams carrying small children.

Wildfires are sweeping across the Greek island - Eurokinissi

Fire crews have desperately tried to bring the blazes under control - Damianidis Lefteris/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Sarah Roberts, 45, from Southampton, said she could see the flames “lapping the hills” as they fled the five-star Mitsis Rodos Village Beach Hotel and Spa on Saturday.

Abandoning their possessions at the hotel, she and her mother, 78 – who has COPD – along with her two children, aged nine and six, and her partner Chris were among the crowds walking to safety.

She told The Telegraph: “People were still trying to take their suitcases along the beach, it was horrendous and stupid to see.

“There was one tourist boat with one guy trying to board women and children but men were barging past and arguing, delaying the effort. It was horrific.

“There was no point waiting for a boat as there were few in sight, all the time we heard sirens and saw the flames and smoke getting worse.”

The family managed to escape when a hotel waiter drove them to a hotel where other tourists were stranded.

People have scrambled to get on boats in the hope of getting to safety - Damianidis Lefteris/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Others caught up in the evacuation described a “terrifying situation”.

Paul Karlburgi wrote on Twitter:

Currently stranded in #Rhodes escaping the wildfires on foot - left everything at the hotel and fled with towels across our faces. My youngest just told me he doesn’t want to die. No news from any authorities. Terrifying situation here. @LBCNews — Paul Kalburgi ✍🏼 (@PaulKalburgi) July 22, 2023

Some of those seeking rescue had been unable to contact their airlines and missed their flights.

According to local authorities, a total of 30,000 people were taken away from the evacuated areas by all means.

The blaze, which has been burning since Tuesday, has now damaged three hotels in the seaside village of Kiotari, according to the Athens News Agency.

The fire has burnt through swathes of forest since breaking out in a mountainous area. Aided by winds, high temperatures and dry conditions, it spread toward the coast on the island’s central-eastern side.

Already 11 days into its heatwave, Greece’s national weather institute warned reprieve was still days away, setting this up to be the longest hot spell the country has ever seen.

The previous heatwave record in Greece was set in 1987, when scorching temperatures of over 39C (102.2F) lasted 11 days.