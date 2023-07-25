Holidaymakers fill jugs from swimming pools in attempt to extinguish Rhodes wildfires

German tourists fill jugs of water from their resort's swimming pool as fires raged nearby - Petros Giannakouris

Holidaymakers filled jugs from hotel swimming pools in an attempt to put out wildfires on Rhodes.

Images showed tourists near the seaside resort of Lindos with buckets full of water battling to extinguish the blazes that have forced tens of thousands of people to flee the Aegean island.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Others were seen collecting water from the sea for makeshift firefighting efforts while attempting to cover their faces as billows of smoke rolled over the eastern region.

Their efforts came as some 20,000 people were forced to evacuate homes and hotels on Rhodes as the inferno that began a week ago reached coastal resorts in its southeast.

Holidaymakers pass buckets of water to each other from the sea - Petros Giannakouris

More than 2,000 holidaymakers returned home by plane on Monday, with more repatriation flights expected on Tuesday. Tour operators also cancelled upcoming trips.

Hundreds of firefighters, helped by forces from Turkey and Slovakia, are attempting to tame the blazes, which have been fuelled by hot and windy conditions.

Greece is often hit by wildfires during the summer but climate change has led to more extreme heatwaves across southern Europe, raising concerns that tourists will stay away.

Fires were also raging on the country’s second-largest island of Evia, where Greek civil protection authorities issued an overnight evacuation order in one northern locality, and on Corfu, off the west coast.

One man uses a fire extinguisher to try and douse the flames - Petros Giannakouris

“We are at war and are exclusively geared towards the fire front,” Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Greek prime minister, told parliament on Monday.

He warned that the country faced “another three difficult days ahead” before high temperatures are forecast to ease.

Vassilis Kikilias, Greece’s civil protection minister, said crews had battled over 500 fires around the country for 12 straight days.

“The fires have rekindled across the country but no settlements are being threatened for now,” a fire brigade official told Reuters.

Many regions were on “red alert” on Tuesday, meaning there is an extreme risk of wildfires, exacerbated by strong winds.

A man covers his head with his T-shirt as he desperately battles the flames - Petros Giannakouris

Despite the concerns, Michael Gove said he would go on holiday to Rhodes tomorrow if he had booked a trip to the fire-ravaged island.

The Levelling Up Secretary insisted visiting the island was safe and revealed he is due to travel to another part of Greece for a holiday next week.

He denied to Times Radio that the Foreign Office has taken too relaxed an approach by opting against issuing advice telling Britons not to visit.

Greece has experienced very high temperatures in recent weeks and the mercury was forecast to soar to 41 degrees Celsius in the capital, Athens, on Wednesday and reach up to 44C in some areas, according to the national weather forecaster EMY.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.