As Holiday Travel Resumes, Effective Disinfection Becomes Even More Essential

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant now rages across the globe, COVID-19 cases will continue to rise throughout this holiday season, especially with the expected holiday-associated travel. Violet Defense's patented UV disinfection technology can help reduce the risk of exposure to these germs in transportation facilities, hotels, other public gathering spaces, and even workplaces.

"No one wants another restricted holiday season like last year, especially given the impact that had on our healthcare system and our first responder community," said Violet Defense CEO Terrance Berland. "So people need to take precautions, and so do those organizations that transport the public through or welcome the public into their facilities, be that public transportation companies, airports, hotels, or restaurants. Violet Defense is doing its part by providing UV technology solutions that are validated to be highly effective at killing coronavirus and other pathogens."

The Transportation Security Administration anticipates holiday travel this year to be close to its pre-pandemic level, as Americans who canceled trips during lockdowns last year are eager to visit family. The agency reported that nearly 21 million people were screened during the 10-day Thanksgiving holiday, a trend it expects to continue through Christmas. International travel bans for U.S. citizens have been lifted in many places.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now reporting more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases daily nationwide, the same rate as during this summer's surge. Studies show the Omicron variant of the virus is the most contagious yet, with vaccines providing less protection.

Those trends mean cleaning and disinfection throughout the holiday season will be essential for the transportation and hospitality industries as well as for individuals. Failure to protect travelers, customers, and patrons could harm communities and businesses as people infected while traveling ultimately return to work.

During this pandemic, public and private facilities alike have discovered the effectiveness of UV light in killing the COVID-19 virus and other germs. Violet Defense uses patented technology that represents a significant breakthrough in germicidal protection.

Products powered by Violet Defense technology use a powerful, broad-spectrum light, including germicidal UV-C, UV-B, UV-A, and violet blue, that has been proven to kill up to 99.9% of E. coli, Salmonella, MRSA, C. diff., Norovirus, C. auris, and coronavirus. Violet Defense's industrial UV sanitizer technology is the only Pulsed Xenon solution that can be installed into a room full-time, creating a continuous way to address disinfection needs for all types of settings.

Violet Defense supports a variety of disinfection systems that can be installed in small spaces, such as hotel and cruise ship rooms, buses, and subway cars, and larger spaces like hotel lobbies, restaurants and convention centers. Clients and partners include catering and facilities management company Sodexo, the Orlando Magic NBA team, technology giant Siemens, and numerous schools, museums and healthcare facilities nationwide.

Violet Defense uses UV disinfection to protect everyday spaces from harmful pathogens by killing up to 99.9% of E. coli, Salmonella, MRSA, C. diff., Norovirus, C. auris, and coronavirus. Violet Defense's technology is the only known Pulsed Xenon solution that can be installed into a room full-time, creating a continuous way to address disinfection needs of all types of settings. For more information, visit www.violetdefense.com or follow us on Facebook (@violetdefense) or LinkedIn (@violetdefense).

