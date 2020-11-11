Will Americans fly this Thanksgiving? Experts say it won't be a 'classic' holiday for airlines

Will you or won’t you fly this holiday season? According to United Airlines, the week of Nov. 23 will be its busiest since March as customers travel to see loved ones, spurring the airline on Monday to add 1,400 domestic flights to its schedule the week of Thanksgiving.

But those added flights may be based on “wishful thinking,” according to John Grant, an analyst for OAG, who expects flights to be consolidated once the holiday gets closer.

United Airlines (UAL) saw its shares jump on Monday after Pfizer (PFE) said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective. Shares of other airlines jumped as well, including Delta Air Lines (DAL), American Airlines (AAL), Southwest Airlines (LUV), and Jet Blue (JBLU).

The potential breakthrough doesn’t come early enough to reverse an anticipated blow to the industry’s typically lucrative season. “In terms of bookings and activity, it’s still relatively quiet ... It’s not going to be a classic Thanksgiving for the airlines, that’s for sure,” Grant told Yahoo Finance Live on Wednesday.

With Thanksgiving just over two weeks away, U.S. carrier flight schedules for November and December remain reduced between 40% and 50% compared to their schedules in 2019, according to the airlines and OAG. U.S. carrier schedules started to slide in March when schedules were reduced 0.4% compared to the prior year, followed by steep year-over-year drops of 58% in April and and 73% in May.

“Clearly that’s not a growth scenario,” Grant told Yahoo Finance in a previous interview.

However, Grant said U.S. domestic travel has seen larger capacity gains than travel in Europe, and elsewhere over the past two months. From Sept. 7 to Nov. 9, U.S. flight capacity grew by nearly 13%, he said, whereas capacity for the rest of the world declined by 9%. Meanwhile, domestic flight capacity in China has surpassed 2019 capacity by 6%, with load factors, or the percentage of filled seats among those available, hovering around 70%.

“Since September, there has been a divergence of confidence between North America, and probably the rest of the Western world, in terms of confidence around adding capacity back in...particularly for the forthcoming holiday season,” Grant said.

He predicts that factors responsible for the divergence include varying levels of fear over a second spike of COVID-19; government travel restrictions including quarantine mandates that make it difficult for Europeans to travel internationally; and Americans’ comfort with and broader access to intra-country travel.

‘A preemptive marketing type message’

Neej Gore, president of the Data Cloud Division at Zeta Global, which tracks travel trends and makes projections for intended travel based on consumer activity online, told Yahoo Finance that he expects United’s main competitors, Delta and American, to follow suit and add flights to their Thanksgiving week schedules — though he’s not entirely convinced that United’s change can be attributed solely to demand.

“I think that this could be sort of a preemptive marketing type message, saying, ‘We're opening up new flights. You should consider traveling.’ I also think United has had a lot of very full flights, from my personal experience, and also from what I've heard, anecdotally, and I think that by opening up these flights people may be more convinced that they'll have middle seats open,” Gore said.

“I imagine that part of it is wishful, and part of it is probably reacting to some demand they're seeing,” he added.

