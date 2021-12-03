Get into the Holiday Spirit - or Escape the Holiday Hustle - with Cineplex!

Enjoy a Free Movie and Popcorn When You Gift the Cineplex Holiday Gift Bundle

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) Cineplex, a leading entertainment and media company, invites Canadians from across the country to rediscover the joy of the holiday season by reconnecting with family and friends (or unapologetically escaping from them for a couple of hours). From a festive gift card bundle to a wide range of new and classic holiday programming, be the favourite gift giver this season with Cineplex – there's something for everyone, even the pickiest family members on your list.

Cineplex is Made for the Holidays (CNW Group/Cineplex Entertainment Limited Partnership)

"Not only are the holidays about reconnecting, but they're also about escaping from the hustle and bustle of the busiest season of the year. With Cineplex gift cards, you can give the magic of the movies while also gifting yourself with our holiday gift card bundle," said Sara Moore, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Cineplex. "This is a time of giving and receiving, and Cineplex employees are proud to once again raise money for Food Banks Canada, which the company will match dollar for dollar."

The Cineplex Holiday Gift Bundle is the perfect gift for the ultimate movie fan. All Cineplex gift card purchases of $40 or more bought before January 2, 2022 will receive a Holiday Gift Bundle coupon book that includes one free general admission and one free popcorn, amongst other treats.





Cineplex guests will feel especially festive with this holiday offer: between December 1-5, take advantage of a special Buy One, Give One (BOGO) promotion, where movie lovers can buy one ticket for themselves, and receive a free ticket to give to a lucky friend for the same showtime. This is the perfect gift for Canadians looking to reconnect with friends or family and escape together into the sights and sounds, and of course popcorn, only found in the theatre.





Between December 4-22, enjoy the magic of the movies with an exciting lineup of classic Holiday Programming on Cineplex big screens, including: Christmas with Andr é, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, The Magic Flute (Metropolitan Opera), and It's a Wonderful Life (75th Anniversary). For full listings and tickets, visit Cineplex.com/Events.





Specially curated for the season, the Cineplex Store Holiday Collection launches on December 3 and features six festive playlists that have a little something for everyone: Holiday Classics, Holiday Nice List, Holiday Naughty List, New Releases on Sale, Stocking Stuffers and Movies that Give Back, where $1 from every purchase in that playlist is donated to Food Banks Canada.





Come together with family and friends at one of Cineplex's 13 entertainment venues across Canada. The Rec Room and Playdium are the ultimate places to play and enjoy delicious dishes and drinks, while catching up and making new memories. Between December 17 - January 9, get $10 in free gaming with the purchase of a game tag valued at $30 or more, and all CineClub members receive a 20% discount off amusement gaming in addition to their exclusive offers in-theatre and on the Cineplex Store.





Give yourself a gift that keeps on giving by becoming a CineClub member. For just $9.99 a month, the movie-lover's monthly membership is an affordable and exciting experience that extends across theatres and entertainment venues. It includes one monthly regular admission CineClub Member ticket that rolls over and never expires, the ability to purchase additional discounted tickets for a friend or family member, and a host of discounts off concessions and more.

With its entire circuit of theatres and entertainment venues now open nationwide, Cineplex can get back to doing what it does best – entertaining Canadians and giving them the safe escape everyone is craving. For more information about all the holiday cheer that Cineplex is bringing to guests this season, visit Cineplex.com/madeforholidays.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room) and complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

Cineplex Logo (CNW Group/Cineplex Entertainment Limited Partnership)

